IGN
Dwayne Johnson Praises Brendan Fraser's The Whale, Remembers Their Shared Mummy History
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined the 2022 Venice International Film Festival audience in celebrating the presentation of Brendan Fraser’s The Whale by tweeting out a message of support and appreciation to the actor. The message was about a video that showed Fraser getting an extensive standing ovation for his...
IGN
Fantastic Four: Full Circle
Fantastic Four: Full Circle is a graphic novel by Alex Ross. The Fantastic Four find themselves surrounded by invading parasites inside Baxter Building, and must journey into the Negative Zone, an alien universe composed entirely of anti-matter, risking not just their own lives but the fate of the cosmos!
3 ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Theories That Actually Came True
Plenty of fan theories made the rounds as 'Game of Thrones' was airing, but these 3 actually came true before the series ended.
