Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Budding Horn
A rarely-seen specimen of a young, budding horn. This horn began to sprout on a beast that typically bears no horn. Perhaps it's a vestige of the primordial crucible. The Budding Horn is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables that can toughen your character.
IGN
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
IGN
Lake of Rot Map
The Lake of Rot Map is located in the middle of the Lake of Rot, which is accessible while doing Ranni's questline which takes you to a separate area of Ainsel River leading to it. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of the Lake of Rot and...
IGN
Photo, Map and Fishing Challenges
As well as tutorial missions and favors for the Warden, Call of the Wild: The Angler also features a range of challenges to be completed. These are assigned by the Shopkeeper and can be picked up at each of the four outposts across the map. On this page, we've detailed all of the photo, map and fishing challenges you'll need to complete, as well as maps with all the locations marked on them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Biomutant - Official PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Launch Trailer
Biomutant is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the new version featuring HDR support, faster loading times, and running at up to 60 FPS. Check out the release trailer for another look at the action RPG. If you already own Biomutant on PS4 or Xbox One...
IGN
Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Offers Choices That Matter
We took a final deep-dive hands-on preview with Asterigos: Curse of the Stars and found an action-RPG that features player choices that actually, meaningfully affect the story. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
IGN
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
IGN
Deep Dive Into JRPG Classics With ‘The Legend Of Final Fantasy’ Books
It’s easy to forget that video games do not exist in a bubble. Besides being an interactive medium, the love and appreciation for video games can go beyond PC and consoles and exist as physical media like books. This is where publishing house Third Editions, known for books dedicated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Bull-Goat Set
The Bull-Goat Set is a complete set of Attire that's obtained after killing Great Horned Tragoth (Altus Plateau) during the Tanith and Patches questlines. This set includes the Bull-Goat Helm, Bull-Goat Armor, Bull-Goat Gauntlets, and Bull-Goat Greaves.
IGN
Leaker Reveals More Information About Next BioShock Title
BioShock is a fan favourite title and it has been a very long time since we heard anything about a new instalment to the franchise. The last mainstream instalment we received was way back in 2013 and post that we have only got remastered versions of existing titles. Players have been aching for any information they can get related to the next instalment for the classic series.
IGN
Windy Crystal Tear
A crystal tear formed slowly over the ages where the Erdtree's bounty falls to the ground. Can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. The resulting concoction increases the effectiveness of dodge rolls for a certain duration. However, damage taken is also increased during the concoction's effect. The Windy...
IGN
Fire Prelate Set
The Fire Prelate Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by Fire Prelates that roam The Lands Between. This set includes the Fire Prelate Helm, Fire Prelate Armor, Fire Prelate Gauntlets, and the Fire Prelate Greaves.
IGN
Spiked Cracked Tear
A crystal tear formed slowly over the ages where the Erdtree's bounty falls to the ground. Can be mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. The resulting concoction increases the power of charged attacks for a certain duration. The Spiked Cracked Tear is a Key Item ingredient for the Flask...
IGN
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
IGN
Eccentric Set
Obtained during final segment of the Sorceress Sellen Questline. If you choose to Assist Sellen at Raya Lucaria, you'll obtain the set after the fight with Witch-Hunter Jerren.
IGN
Malenia's Set
Malenia's Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by Malenia, Blade of Miquella and can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold after the encounter with her. This set includes Malenia's Winged Helm, Malenia's Armor, Malenia's Gauntlets, and Malenia's Greaves.
IGN
New Genshin Characters 2022
New Genshin Impact characters are added to the game on a regular basis; there is usually at least one new character introduced with every version update. These new Genshin characters are typically first officially announced by HoYoverse on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account before being showcased during the Special Program Livestream for the next Version update, and finally released on a banner in either the first or second phase of each version.
IGN
Malformed Dragon Set
The Malformed Dragon Set is a complete set of Attire that's dropped by the Draconic Tree Sentinel before the Maliketh encounter in Crumbling Farum Azula. This set includes the Malformed Dragon Helm, Malformed Dragon Armor, Malformed Dragon Gauntlets, and Malformed Dragon Greaves.
IGN
Good Cop Bad Cop
Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Good Cop/Bad Cop mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete the Body of Evidence mission. In order to activate it, you must first place the required ten Criminal Ventures on the Empire Table in Saints HQ, and complete five Criminal Ventures total.
IGN
General Radahn Set
The General Radahn Set is a complete set of Attire that can be purchased from Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold after defeating Starscourge Radahn (Southeastern Caelid) for 8,000 Runes. This set includes Radahn's Redmane Helm, Radahn's Lion Armor, Radahn's Gauntlets, and Radahn's Greaves.
Comments / 0