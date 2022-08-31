GARRETTSVILLE OH- Like everyone expected, Warren JFK and Garfield found themselves in a back and forth affair. But no one could have guessed the dramatic way it would end. With just over 1 minute remaining in the game, and JFK trailing 21-14, Caleb Hadley capped off an impressive drive with a three yard touchdown pass to Ambrose Hoso. This set the score at 21-20, and set the stage for an extremely dramatic ending. Rather than going for the tie, JFK elected to go for the lead with a two point conversion. Hadley hit Thomas Valent on a jump pass to complete the conversion, and give the Eagles a 22-21 win.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO