BIG SECOND HALF KEEPS HUBBARD UNBEATEN
HOWLAND, OH – A three-game road stand is never easy, but the Hubbard Eagles and coach Brian Hoffman have been responding to the adversity very well. Despite a slow first half, the Eagles picked things up in the second half en route to a 20-8 victory over the host Howland Tigers at Lombardo Field.
WARRIORS END REVERE’S RIDE
RICHFIELD, OH- It was all West Branch Friday night as the Warriors traveled to Revere to take on the Minutemen. West Branch started out hot and fast and pushed the game wide open in the second quarter and never looked back as they rolled to a 49-7 victory. Dru DeShields...
CAMPBELL HANGS ON FOR THEIR FIRST WIN
EAST PALESTINE OH- The East Palestine Bulldogs pushed Campbell Memorial to the very end last night at Reid Memorial Stadium. East Palestine got on the scoreboard first with an Owen Jurjavcic 4-yard touchdown, putting the Bulldogs up 6-0. Then Campbell took their turn and scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-6 lead. The Bulldogs were not discouraged as Noah McKay from the Wildcat position scored the next touchdown and two-point conversion to bring them within one score.
JAYS KEEP THE PARTY GOING
NORTH JACKSON OH- Last season the Blue Jays only had two wins, but in 20222, they have rebounded winning their first three games of the season as coach Nathan Brode and the Jackson Milton Blue Jays hosted the LaBrae Vikings Friday night. Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter...
EAGLES LATE GAME GAMBLE REWARDED
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Like everyone expected, Warren JFK and Garfield found themselves in a back and forth affair. But no one could have guessed the dramatic way it would end. With just over 1 minute remaining in the game, and JFK trailing 21-14, Caleb Hadley capped off an impressive drive with a three yard touchdown pass to Ambrose Hoso. This set the score at 21-20, and set the stage for an extremely dramatic ending. Rather than going for the tie, JFK elected to go for the lead with a two point conversion. Hadley hit Thomas Valent on a jump pass to complete the conversion, and give the Eagles a 22-21 win.
LEETONIA STRUGGLES TO SLOW DOWN MUSTANGS
LEETONIA OH- Leetonia’s defense would not get a break in Week 3 as the Bears welcomed in the undefeated Broncos of Mathews. The Mustangs came into Week 3 outscoring their opponents 102-15. The task was great for the Bears, and though their effort was commendable they fell to Mathews 49-0.
LATE HEROICS SAVE UNITED FROM REBELS UPSET
COLUMBIANA, OH- When you have two teams, one fighting to stay undefeated, and the other looking for their first win, you know it is going to be a battle to the end. That is exactly what happened in the week 3 matchup between United and Crestview as the Golden Eagles took down Crestview, 42-39 in exhilarating fashion.
FALCONS CUT DOWN GLEN OAK
In the 12th meeting all-time historically between The GlenOak Golden Eagles and The Austintown Fitch Falcons, it would occur on a humid Friday night in early September. Fitch came in sporting a record of 2-0 while The Golden Eagles were 1-1. GlenOak struck fast, getting the opening kickoff and taking...
RAMS ARE STILL GROOVING
NEWTON FALLS OH- Mineral Ridge completed their non conference schedule on Friday with another dominating victory. They went in to Newton Falls and beat the Tigers 33-14. Mineral Ridge has outscored their opponents 122-28 in three games. Triston Valley continues to impress under center. He threw for 159 yards and...
FITCH GRABS ANOTHER CONFERENCE WIN
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC) has had its fair share of great volleyball teams, so when conference battles happen, a little extra attention tends to shift to the hardwood. This edition of an AAC showdown occurred between The Austintown Fitch Falcons and The Howland Tigers. When it comes to...
CONNEAUT CARRIES ON THE MOMENTUM
COLUMBIANA OH- The Clippers we’re hopeful coming in to Week 3 of the high school football season. Last week, they were plays away from victory falling in a heartbreaker to McDonald 14-13. Conneaut on the other hand came in on the other end of the spectrum. They won in thrilling fashion 20-17 in overtime over Western Reserve. They have found success behind their star running back Zack Rice who had another strong performance as Conneaut rolled 38-14.
POLAR BEARS PUT THE FREEZE ON BOARDMAN
BOARDMAN OH- Boardman (1-2) fell behind early and was unable to rebound dropping a 43-14 decision to the Jackson Polar Bears (2-1) on Friday night. The Polar Bears would score on its opening possession and then score two more times following Spartan turnovers to take a 19-0 lead 7 minutes into the first quarter. The Spartans would respond, however, with a nice drive and to yard touchdown run by Tomas Andujar to cut the lead to 19-7.
INDIANS WASTE NO TIME ON THE ROAD
EAST CANTON, OH- Southern came into week 3 Friday night looking to stay unbeaten as they traveled to East Canton to take on the Hornets. It was a ground and pound type of game for the Indians as they racked up 434 rushing yards and 505 total yards. Colton Soukup, Ryan Exline, and Wyatt Morris all contributed to the rushing juggernaut. Southern’s offensive explosion was too much for East Canton as the Indians walked away with a 34-6 victory.
THE SWIGER TYPE OF SWAGGER
SALEM OH- Stopping by this week is Salem Senior WR Caden Swiger. We talked to Caden about his big touchdown catch that sealed the deal against Crestview in week 1, as well as his 100-yard receiving game against the Beavers in week 2. Caden talked about how he just wants to do what he can to help his team win, and how rewarding it is to be able to go through his Senior season with his dad on the sidelines with him.
LYNCH AND THE IRISH PUT ON A SHOW
FARRELL PA- It was a hyped up showdown between two powerhouses from two different states on Saturday night. Ursuline made the short trip over the border to Farrell to test their skills. The game absolutely lived up to the billing as the two teams traded blows all the way to a 40-38 Ursuline win.
JACKSON-MILTON COACH’S CORNER (EP.1) WITH NATHAN BRODE
North Jackson, OH- Last season was tough for head coach Nathan Brode and his Blue Jays of. Jackson Milton, who finished with a record of two and seven. A big change was needed in the. off-season and that change was in the weight room. In week one, the Blue Jays...
GENEVA CONTINUES TIGERS WOES
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Three hundred and sixty-five days ago, the Springfield Tigers (0-3) traveled north and dominated the Geneva Eagles (2-1) 41-14. Last night, the two schools ran it back, this time in New Middletown. After winning the opening toss and electing to receive, Geneva came out of...
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 2) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- Coming off another impressive victory over Padua Franciscan 51-6, the Ursuline Irish head into another tough week, crossing the border to go play the Farrell. Steelers in Mercer County. The Steelers are coming off a season where they came up just. short of where Ursuline reached, falling in...
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- I caught up with Salem Head football coach Ron Johnson before his week 3 matchup with East Liverpool. Coach Johnson touched on how happy he was with the week one grinder with Crestview, and the offensive improvements that led to the explosion in week 2 against Beaver Local. He talked about the newer guys improving and getting reps as they prepared for week 3 and beyond, and how important it is for all the guys to gain experience.
