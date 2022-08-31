Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Using team translator, Deion Sanders rips Florida A&M in English, Spanish after dominant victory
After his team had overcome such luxuries as no running water and an inability to shower, Deion Sanders had imparted a final message to his Jackson State University football team as it readied for the Orange Blossom Classic against rival Florida A&M. “If you want sacks, get sacks!,” Sanders said,...
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...
LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
wtxl.com
Friday Night Overtime Plays of the Week: Florida Week 2, Georgia Week 3
(WTXL) — High school football student-athletes from Thomasville, Maclay and Brooks County made the list for this week's ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees. Watch the video with this story to view the plays. Voting for the play of the week begins Sunday, Sept. 4...
thefamuanonline.com
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
wild941.com
Future Blesses Tallahassee’s Boston Richey With A Verse On Remix To Hit Single
One of Florida’s biggest stand out artists of this year, just got held down with dope verse from Future. Boston Richey, who hails from Tallahassee, FL, has been on a tear with hit record after hit record. The biggest artists in the game are starting to take notice, &...
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
floridapolitics.com
Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee
With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday’s rain odds will be the highest of the Labor Day weekend, but drier air that’s anticipated to move into the region will help to lower the rain chances starting Monday. Highs will be near 90 Sunday with lows in the 70s, but high temperatures will creep into the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the slight category on Tuesday (30%), but increase to 40% Wednesday.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
WALB 10
Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m. TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One potential subject has been identified, but no...
Moultrie Road construction zones encompass nearly entire route through three counties
ALBANY — The footprint of big machines is marching on along Highway 133 as the four-laning of the roadway from Albany to Moultrie starts to take shape. The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the road was completed several years ago, and the link between Albany and Moultrie will provide a multi-lane route to Interstate 75 and points south.
WALB 10
Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
wdhn.com
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path.
WCTV
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery. Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
