Tallahassee, FL

letsbeardown.com

VIDEO: THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST TARGETING EVER...

LSU standout pass rusher Ali Gaye has been ejected from Sunday's game for a very obvious targeting call. Gaye got the boot after flat out launching himself at Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as Travis released a touchdown pass in the third quarter. As you can see below, Gaye committed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Yes, the pandemic continues

It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee

With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday’s rain odds will be the highest of the Labor Day weekend, but drier air that’s anticipated to move into the region will help to lower the rain chances starting Monday. Highs will be near 90 Sunday with lows in the 70s, but high temperatures will creep into the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the slight category on Tuesday (30%), but increase to 40% Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent. That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness. The Mustard Seed Cottage is...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need. Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.
MOULTRIE, GA
wdhn.com

Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

