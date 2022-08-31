ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Results from major held at Forest Oaks Country Club

The Laidback Golf Tour held it's third major of the season at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro on Aug. 25. The course opened in 1962 and was redesigned slightly by Davis Love III in 2002 and was the location of the PGA Wyndham and Greater Greensboro Open from 1977-2007. It has been rated by Golf World Magazine as 4.7 out of a possible 5. The group of 23 found the course to be every bit as good as it's rating. The course gave up only two rounds in the seventies while allowing twenty-three birdies.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Planking Traveler

Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruffin, NC
Rockingham County, NC
Business
County
Rockingham County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Johnson
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

King, NC USA

I stopped at the King Kitchen for a chicken biscuit, haven’t had one in years. Don’t know why I stopped, just did, on a whim. I saw this little red heart sitting on the bench, thought of Louie, and read the heart. Louie is… was… my best friend ❤️. I had to take him to the emergency vet Saturday night, and we waited there over 7 1/2 hours, at 4:27am yesterday I made one of the hardest decisions of my life, I agreed to let them put him to sleep. They said he had severe lung cancer, would not survive it, and was in pain, couldn’t breathe… I lost best friend. I haven’t stopped crying since , I’m crying as I write this. I loved him so much, and wish I could put his picture here for you to see him, he was beautiful. Thank you so much for this little heart, although I’ll cry all the way home, I know he’s in a better place, pain free, and he will come for me when it is my time to go. Thank you for touching my heart, it’s almost as if it is a sign from him that misses me and loves me as much as I do him.
KING, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Food Truck#Business Industry#Linus Business#Johnson Sporting Goods
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

New balloon festival to benefit veterans

One local nonprofit group is literally reaching for the sky in its efforts to improve the lives of Alamance County’s veterans. Alcovets, a Graham-based organization that supports former service members, is currently gearing up for a hot air balloon festival to help fund a veterans’ “retreat” village that it plans to develop in the southern part of the county.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West were closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

How Much Would It Cost To Buy 140 Acres Of Land Next To Pilot Mountain (Surry County Real Estate) – Mike Swanson

Surry County, North Carolina is one of the most tranquil places in the United States. It’s a country side scenic wonder with views of some of the best parks of North Carolina. This real estate listing is for 140 acres of land with a home right near Pilot Mountain and just minutes away from the big city of Winston-Salem. We do a quick tour in this video and take a look at the price too.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy