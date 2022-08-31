ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

Comments / 2

Related
charlottemagazine.com

Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game

“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yanceyville, NC
The Planking Traveler

Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the...
DURHAM, NC
HBCU Gameday

NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Keith Sweat
WRAL News

Investigation underway after 'several fights' end Hillside, Dudley game at half, Guilford County Schools says

Greensboro, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Sunday an investigation is currently underway regarding altercations outside Dudley High's stadium during their game against Hillside. The county said in a statement to WRAL News that "several fights occurred among spectators" and the Greensboro Police Department advised canceling the game. The...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cardinalnews.org

Danville newcomer brings his passion for reentry programming to town

In the back of Steve Barrow’s computer shop, there’s a room with seven computers, headsets and a TV mounted on the wall where Barrow displays his presentations. This is his training room, where he teaches computer basics to people who have recently been released from incarceration, called returning citizens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Jazz#Danville#Hall And Oats
WSET

City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Yolanda Williams

Miss Yolanda Williams, 34, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Service; Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pinecrest High School Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Detour next week on West Main

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road (see map). Access will be...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy