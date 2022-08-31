Read full article on original website
Related
tmpresale.com
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze in Raleigh, NC Nov 05, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze presale password everyone has been looking for is available for our members to use! This is your best chance to order tickets for The Return of Frankie Beverly and Maze before the general public. This could be your only chance ever to see...
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Martinsville at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Martinsville and Glenvar from Highlander Stadium in Roanoke County. Martinsville gets the win over Glenvar, 21-14.
Winston-Salem State University marching band featured on ESPN show 'First Take'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ESPN's "First Take" featured the Winston-Salem State University marching band on its show Friday morning. The band performed on the show as a part of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. WSSU alumni Stephen A. Smith is a host of the show and he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro
Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!
WCNC
NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the...
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Investigation underway after 'several fights' end Hillside, Dudley game at half, Guilford County Schools says
Greensboro, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Sunday an investigation is currently underway regarding altercations outside Dudley High's stadium during their game against Hillside. The county said in a statement to WRAL News that "several fights occurred among spectators" and the Greensboro Police Department advised canceling the game. The...
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
cardinalnews.org
Danville newcomer brings his passion for reentry programming to town
In the back of Steve Barrow’s computer shop, there’s a room with seven computers, headsets and a TV mounted on the wall where Barrow displays his presentations. This is his training room, where he teaches computer basics to people who have recently been released from incarceration, called returning citizens.
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people said she was spotted at a local sweepstakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a look inside Greensboro’s ‘hidden treasure’: Blandwood Mansion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Blandwood is “a treasure and a jewel and sort of a hidden treasure” in the eyes of Greensboro Executive Director Benjamin Briggs, and it’s connected to a name you’ve likely heard dozens of times across the state. “Blandwood is the ancestral home of the Morehead family, so this was the home […]
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
WSET
City of Danville announces closures for Labor Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Labor Day will cause closings within the city of Danville. The Municipal Building and, all other City of Danville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The city also said that the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died after a car collision on Lawndale Drive Monday night, according to police. Greensboro police responded to a car crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Beaconwood Drive just before 9 p.m. Joshua Dungan, 21, was driving his...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Yolanda Williams
Miss Yolanda Williams, 34, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. Funeral Service; Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pinecrest High School Auditorium, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:00...
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
chathamstartribune.com
Detour next week on West Main
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road (see map). Access will be...
Comments / 2