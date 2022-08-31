Read full article on original website
Eater
Nashville’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
In 2022, Nashville’s restaurant boom continues unabated. An increasing number of big-name culinary figures from New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more have set their sights on Music City, expanding or making plans to expand with new restaurants downtown or in East Nashville. Add to that the homegrown businesses that aim to keep local flavor alive, and it can be hard to keep track. To help, Eater Nashville breaks down the city’s most anticipated restaurants each season so diners can keep an eye out.
Eater
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to this Fall
There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
Eater
‘Chaos Cooking’ Is Coming — Are We Ready?
Alex Watanabe does not mind that his new Mexican Japanese restaurant, set to open in December in the old Forlini’s space in downtown Manhattan, is being called “fusion” cuisine. “It’s just a practical description,” he says. The restaurant is meant to be a representation of his friendship...
Eater
7 Atlanta Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall
Fall is upon Atlanta again with the arrival of September, which also means new restaurant openings are ramping up as 2022 draws to a close. This year was fraught with frustrating construction and permitting delays and equipment shortages plaguing the restaurant industry, making opening a restaurant in Atlanta an even more difficult process than in previous years. After pushing opening dates out multiple times over the last several months, some long-awaited restaurants are finally reaching the finish line and plan to debut in just a few short weeks.
Eater
The 10 Best Cookbooks of Fall 2022
Once again, fall is here, and no, we don’t know how that happened either. What we do know is that along with colder temperatures (we assume? but who can really say anymore?) and midterm elections, the season augurs a new and very welcome crop of cookbooks. As cookbooks do so dependably, these latest additions to the canon provide an incentive to both turn inward and see (or eat) more of the world, to try new things while seeking solace in stories with happy endings. Because recipes, at least the good ones, are exactly that.
Eater
Renowned Chef Phil Howard Decides Pasta on Piccadilly Is Worth Risking Lawsuit From Man With Duck Crusher
Renowned chef Phil Howard will turn his pasta delivery side gig into a fully fledged restaurant when he opens Otto on Piccadilly in November. Howard, who is best known for his 25-year stewardship of then-two-Michelin-starred the Square, has tapped Louis Korovilas, formerly of Bancone, as executive chef. Korovilas recently opened Noci, a neighbourhood pasta restaurant in Islington, but is no longer listed as a chef on its website. A spokesperson for Otto did not confirm whether or not he has left for this role.
Eater
Eater’s Fall Preview 2022
The arrival of fall doesn’t feel like it used to. Pumpkin spice lattes are now prevalent in August, streaming services turned “peak TV” into a year-round endeavor, and frankly, thanks to global warming, it’s still no-jacket weather deep into October (or even later, depending on where you live).
Eater
At Brooklyn’s Laser Wolf, the ‘Secret Ingredient’ Isn’t Edible
At Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn — a Philly import from renowned chef Michael Solomonov — executive chef Andrew Henshaw and his team often talk about the “secret ingredient” that makes their smokey brisket kebabs, creamy baba ganoush, and crispy whole branzino stand out. “I tell...
