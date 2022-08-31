Federal civil rights officials claim Gig Harbor-based SmartTalent violated federal law by refusing to assign female workers to certain temporary jobs. For the past seven years, SmartTalent, a staffing firm, requested only male workers for certain temporary jobs based on the client's request, attorneys for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed last month. These jobs included assignments at warehouses that clients and managers said could only be fulfilled by men.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO