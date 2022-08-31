ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Skookumchuck Dam Options Discussed by Chehalis Basin Board

Among the many issues discussed at the Chehalis Basin Board’s (CBB) monthly meeting on Sept. 1 was the future of the Skookumchuck Dam. “In 2025, TransAlta will be closing the second turbine at their power generation facility and completely shutting it down,” noted Nat Kale, planner for the Office of the Chehalis Basin.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia

An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Civil Rights Office Says Washington Firm Refused to Assign 'Men's Work' to Women

Federal civil rights officials claim Gig Harbor-based SmartTalent violated federal law by refusing to assign female workers to certain temporary jobs. For the past seven years, SmartTalent, a staffing firm, requested only male workers for certain temporary jobs based on the client's request, attorneys for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed last month. These jobs included assignments at warehouses that clients and managers said could only be fulfilled by men.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022

On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
