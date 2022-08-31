Read full article on original website
300+ pound thresher shark washes up on Washington coast
Ocean Park beach goers got a surprise Friday night when a large thresher shark washed up on the beach -- the second one in the past month.
Chronicle
Skookumchuck Dam Options Discussed by Chehalis Basin Board
Among the many issues discussed at the Chehalis Basin Board’s (CBB) monthly meeting on Sept. 1 was the future of the Skookumchuck Dam. “In 2025, TransAlta will be closing the second turbine at their power generation facility and completely shutting it down,” noted Nat Kale, planner for the Office of the Chehalis Basin.
Chronicle
‘Dangerous’: Officials Visit Largest Homeless Encampment in Centralia
An encampment at the end of Centralia’s Eckerson Road with a regularly-fluctuating population of people experiencing homelessness was the backdrop for a tour of elected and appointed officials from throughout the area on Thursday, as it has been frequently in the last few years. Currently, around 24 people live...
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Veterans Village Groundbreaking to House Homeless Veterans in Mason County
Quixote Communities and the City of Shelton are pleased to announce the groundbreaking for the new Shelton Veterans Village, a tiny house village, that will house 30 homeless veterans living in Mason County. Quixote Communities, a nonprofit known for Quixote Village, a tiny house village supporting 30 individuals in Olympia,...
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
Chronicle
Civil Rights Office Says Washington Firm Refused to Assign 'Men's Work' to Women
Federal civil rights officials claim Gig Harbor-based SmartTalent violated federal law by refusing to assign female workers to certain temporary jobs. For the past seven years, SmartTalent, a staffing firm, requested only male workers for certain temporary jobs based on the client's request, attorneys for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed last month. These jobs included assignments at warehouses that clients and managers said could only be fulfilled by men.
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
Chronicle
Man Found Dead Underneath Vehicle Was Crushed by It, Thurston County Coroner Says
A man who was found dead underneath a vehicle in Olympia last Saturday afternoon was crushed by it, according to a cause of death released by the Thurston County Coroner on Thursday. The 33-year-old man, later identified as Seth Parker of Olympia, died as a result of "traumatic asphyxia due...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
Chronicle
The Pasta Bowl: New Italian Restaurant Finds Early Success in Chehalis
Amy Clark always wanted to own her own business, so when the 37-year-old Chehalis resident saw an empty building on North National Avenue, she decided to take a chance and open an Italian restaurant. “My boyfriend used to have a restaurant business in Salem, and when this opportunity came up...
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
Photos: Yelm cracks Camas in one of most impressive season-opening wins in school history
YELM, Wash. - Second-ranked Yelm is for real. And a legitimate Class 3A contender. The No. 2 Tornados piled up 511 total yards, including 181 rushing yards from Brayden Platt, and walloped 4A GSHL champion Camas, 44-14, to kick off the 2022 season. Platt also scored four touchdowns in the game. ...
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
