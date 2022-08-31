Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Giovanni Reyna sets up Guerreiro, Bellingham for Champions League goals (video)
Giovanni Reyna’s 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign started with a surprising early substitution and terrific production as the USMNT man had two assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday. That was the good news for Americans abroad in two early kickoffs, as Christian Pulisic wasn’t...
NBC Sports
Sevilla vs Manchester City: How to watch live, updates, team news
Sevilla vs Manchester City live: With Erling Haaland already pouring in goals in the Premier League, surely this must finally be the season that Pep Guardiola and Man City lift the UEFA Champions League trophy. Surely, right?. [ LIVE: Champions League scores ]. The quest begins on Tuesday, as they...
Comments / 0