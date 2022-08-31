ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
MY 103.5

Price For Popular Bozeman Restaurant Drops By Over $100K

A popular restaurant in Bozeman that was listed for sale last month is still on the market. The Nova Cafe was originally listed for sale for $700,000 at the beginning of August. We were surprised to see that the asking price has dropped by over $100,000. The new asking price is $599,000 with a lease in place.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution

If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Check Out New Photos Showcasing Yellowstone Repair Efforts

The Yellowstone National Park recently released a slew of new photos showcasing the repairs being down on Old Gardiner Road and Northeast Entrance Road. Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release on the photos:. "Efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and exceeding expectations," Sholly said. "We...
GARDINER, MT
96.7 KISS FM

[OPINION] One of the Most Annoying Things About Bozeman

I don't normally complain about much, but this is something that has been getting on my nerves lately in Bozeman. In the past week, I have noticed quite a few electric scooter riders buzzing around town. They're practically on every street corner. I got stuck behind a scooter on Rouse the other day. He was riding in the lane of traffic and had a line of cars behind him going approximately 10 miles per hour.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Vrbo#City Limits#Linus Realestate
NBCMontana

Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
tsln.com

Montana State accepting applications for program focused on agritourism and sustainable agriculture

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

14 Fun Things to do This Weekend: Bozeman’s Labor Day Edition

From harmonicas to history, patio parties and potatoes - Labor Day weekend in the Bozeman area is packed with fun things to do for the whole family. Friday, September 2nd: End of Summer Patio Party at the Korner Klub - (8191 Huffine Lane, Four Corners) Happening 7pm to 11pm. Come party on the patio with live music from Bluebelly Junction.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous

Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

College athletes reaping the rewards of endorsement deals in Montana

BILLINGS — Last summer, the NCAA made a new ruling allowing collegiate athletes to be paid using their name, image and likeness. Now, athletes aren’t just balancing sports and school, but also any potential business deals. It’s a phenomenon playing out across the nation, as college athletes are...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

After Gold Rush win, should Montana State's glass be half full or half empty?

BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen chuckled when asked about Tommy Mellott’s 17-yard touchdown run near the end of Saturday’s football game. Mellott and his Montana State teammate Lane Sumner lined up in a pistol formation with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in their season opener against McNeese State. Mellott took the snap and turned left. Sumner ran right. Always quick on his feet, Mellott immediately sprinted to the left side, found a hole, received some good blocks and found the end zone from 17 yards out.
BOZEMAN, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy