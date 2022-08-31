ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Ghosts team reveals why original pilot was kept under wraps

The co-creators of the BBC comedy Ghosts have spoken about why the show's original pilot was kept under wraps. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, Mathew Baynton explained that the show's creators turned down the initial broadcast slot offered for Ghosts as they felt it was not yet ready to air.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duffer
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Ross Duffer
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error

House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Rick and Morty season 6 finally gives fans what they've always wanted

Rick and Morty season 6 spoilers follow. Rick and Morty's latest season starts almost directly where we left off last year. And how could it not? The season five finale ended with some pretty squanch revelations, including Evil Morty's ultimate goal as well as the truth behind Diane's death. But...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Teases#Stranger Things Vecna#Nme
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer opens up over 'disturbing' new Mason story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is currently being manipulated by Eric Foster as the soap explores radical misogyny and incel culture. In scenes set to air next week, Mason will try winning Ella Richardson's affections but push her back toward her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean. Furious, he throws a ball at her at sports day and gets punched by Charlie in retaliation.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Bioshock movie takes exciting step forward

Netflix's feature film adaptation of the popular video game franchise BioShock has taken an exciting step forward as Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence has come on board as the director of the film. According to Deadline, along with the director, Michael Green has also joined the film and has been tasked...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow. Next week on Home and Away, one character is caught in the crossfire as Tane and Rose try to bring down the biker gang. Elsewhere, Theo and Kirby give into temptation, while Ziggy goes behind Dean's back after striking a deal with Remi. Here's a...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Moon Knight’s Meghan Kasperlik reveals Easter eggs viewers missed

Every single MCU movie and TV show is constantly combed through by fans searching for the many Easter eggs Marvel scatters throughout their projects. Not all of those Easter eggs are always picked up, however. In an interview with Digital Spy, Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik revealed three Easter eggs that viewers missed in the Oscar Isaac-starring show.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 05/09/2022

Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber promises major shift in Norma's storyline

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has promised a big surprise involving her character Norma Crow. Norma – better known as the fearsome Undertaker – made her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap in April, posing a dangerous threat to popular characters like Ste Hay, Sienna Blake and Warren Fox.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman responds to engagement rumours

Ziggy is at the centre of more drama in Home and Away scenes set to air down under when she finds out that she is pregnant. But while she is facing some life-changing choices, actress Sophie Dillman is keen to point out that what people are saying about her own lovelife is not true.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

How House of the Dragon's [SPOILER] death changes Daemon's future

House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Death comes for us all, eventually. From stabbings and burnings to being squished under a dragon's foot, death is an unescapable truth that Game of Thrones has always been acutely aware of. But who knew death could come in the form of a hungry crab?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

GLOW star lands next lead movie role in new horror

GLOW star Sunita Mani has landed her next lead role in a new horror film called Wilder Than Her. According to Deadline, the film, which has wrapped production in Guerneville, California, is written and directed by Jessica Kozak. It also stars Kate Easton (When They See Us), Kayla Foster (Call Jane) and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer) as supporting actors.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers

Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Celebrity Drag Race unveils Glee star in latest elimination

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race spoilers follow. A Glee star became the latest contestant to be eliminated from RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race this week. In the latest episode, Milli von Sunshine and Thirsty von Trap found themselves in the bottom two together. The pair battled against each other by performing Kelly Clarkson's smash hit 'My Life Would Suck Without You'.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy