Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star reacts to trolling controversy
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova has weighed in on the racist backlash against the show's inclusive casting. Córdova, of Black and Latino descent, plays Silvan Elf Arondir on the TV series based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. After booking the role, the Puerto Rican actor had to deal with "pure and vicious hate speech" at the typing hands of online trolls.
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star warns fans 'may need a barf bag' for brutal season 5 fight scenes
Cobra Kai fans don’t have long to wait until season 5 arrives, but they might need to mentally prepare themselves for what's to come. The hit Netflix series is no stranger to intense fight scenes as it explores the feuds within the karate scene, but it seems season five is not for the fainthearted.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
digitalspy.com
Ghosts team reveals why original pilot was kept under wraps
The co-creators of the BBC comedy Ghosts have spoken about why the show's original pilot was kept under wraps. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, Mathew Baynton explained that the show's creators turned down the initial broadcast slot offered for Ghosts as they felt it was not yet ready to air.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
digitalspy.com
Rick and Morty season 6 finally gives fans what they've always wanted
Rick and Morty season 6 spoilers follow. Rick and Morty's latest season starts almost directly where we left off last year. And how could it not? The season five finale ended with some pretty squanch revelations, including Evil Morty's ultimate goal as well as the truth behind Diane's death. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Frank Kauer opens up over 'disturbing' new Mason story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams is currently being manipulated by Eric Foster as the soap explores radical misogyny and incel culture. In scenes set to air next week, Mason will try winning Ella Richardson's affections but push her back toward her ex-boyfriend Charlie Dean. Furious, he throws a ball at her at sports day and gets punched by Charlie in retaliation.
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Bioshock movie takes exciting step forward
Netflix's feature film adaptation of the popular video game franchise BioShock has taken an exciting step forward as Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence has come on board as the director of the film. According to Deadline, along with the director, Michael Green has also joined the film and has been tasked...
digitalspy.com
10 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow. Next week on Home and Away, one character is caught in the crossfire as Tane and Rose try to bring down the biker gang. Elsewhere, Theo and Kirby give into temptation, while Ziggy goes behind Dean's back after striking a deal with Remi. Here's a...
digitalspy.com
Moon Knight’s Meghan Kasperlik reveals Easter eggs viewers missed
Every single MCU movie and TV show is constantly combed through by fans searching for the many Easter eggs Marvel scatters throughout their projects. Not all of those Easter eggs are always picked up, however. In an interview with Digital Spy, Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik revealed three Easter eggs that viewers missed in the Oscar Isaac-starring show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 05/09/2022
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber promises major shift in Norma's storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Glynis Barber has promised a big surprise involving her character Norma Crow. Norma – better known as the fearsome Undertaker – made her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap in April, posing a dangerous threat to popular characters like Ste Hay, Sienna Blake and Warren Fox.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Sophie Dillman responds to engagement rumours
Ziggy is at the centre of more drama in Home and Away scenes set to air down under when she finds out that she is pregnant. But while she is facing some life-changing choices, actress Sophie Dillman is keen to point out that what people are saying about her own lovelife is not true.
digitalspy.com
How House of the Dragon's [SPOILER] death changes Daemon's future
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Death comes for us all, eventually. From stabbings and burnings to being squished under a dragon's foot, death is an unescapable truth that Game of Thrones has always been acutely aware of. But who knew death could come in the form of a hungry crab?
digitalspy.com
GLOW star lands next lead movie role in new horror
GLOW star Sunita Mani has landed her next lead role in a new horror film called Wilder Than Her. According to Deadline, the film, which has wrapped production in Guerneville, California, is written and directed by Jessica Kozak. It also stars Kate Easton (When They See Us), Kayla Foster (Call Jane) and Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer) as supporting actors.
digitalspy.com
Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers
Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
digitalspy.com
Celebrity Drag Race unveils Glee star in latest elimination
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race spoilers follow. A Glee star became the latest contestant to be eliminated from RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race this week. In the latest episode, Milli von Sunshine and Thirsty von Trap found themselves in the bottom two together. The pair battled against each other by performing Kelly Clarkson's smash hit 'My Life Would Suck Without You'.
Comments / 0