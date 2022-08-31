Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says
DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun. A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
KTLO
Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. According to the Associated Press, the man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news...
wgel.com
Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County
During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.
Decatur man arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on Saturday. Officers said a 27-year-old woman arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital around noon with head injuries that were considered to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Decatur Police Department were assigned to investigate […]
capitolwolf.com
Early-morning shooting outside Springfield bar
A man was shot outside of Unique’s Bar & Grill early Monday. According to our news partners at WAND TV, Springfield police officers, who were in the area, heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was hit in the leg....
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Salem man for eight counts of motor vehicle burglary and one vehicle theft
Salem Police have arrested a 19-year-old Salem man for eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Brandon Powell of West Warmouth was taken into custody when allegedly tied to the series of incidents that began early Saturday morning. The first reports were received at 2:30...
WAND TV
Police: Urbana man was shot in the leg, arm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Urbana man was shot early Sunday morning, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Sunday at 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Walnut and Main Street for a report of an aggravated battery and shots fired. When officers arrived they located...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Raymond Man Arrested For Meth/Heroin Trafficking After Traffic Stop
A Raymond man has been arrested following a traffic violation complaint. Montgomery Police say they were called to Raymond to investigate the complaint when they located the suspect vehicle in the village of Raymond and made contact with him. Police say 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery of Raymond had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies than took Vickery into custody on the outstanding Montgomery County warrant; which had been issued for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. He also had an outstanding Sangamon County for failure to appear; driving on a suspended license.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
police1.com
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
WAND TV
Tolono man killed in all-terrain vehicle crash
PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Preston S. Taylor, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Illinois. Officials said Taylor...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
newschannel20.com
Woman wanted for delivery of over 900 grams of meth
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine over 900 grams. Decatur Police Department says they are looking for Bridget A. Yokley, 38. If you know her location, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man wanted in connection with a theft in Decatur is at large. The Decatur Police Department is now asking for the public's help in bringing him to justice. If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured below you're encouraged to...
newschannel20.com
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
