In the "olden days," using your Galaxy Watch to make payments on the go meant that you were stuck with Samsung Pay. Despite Google's attempts to improve its own mobile payment software, Samsung's hardware would only work with Samsung's software. Thanks to the update to Wear OS 3, this is no longer a frustration, as you can finally use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5.

How to use Google Pay on the Galaxy Watch 5

1. On your Galaxy Watch 5, swipe up to reveal your App Drawer.

2. Scroll through the list of apps and tap the Play Store icon.

3. Tap the Search icon at the top of the page.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Enter Google Wallet and tap the Search icon next to the spacebar.

5. Tap Google Wallet from the list of results.

6. Tap the Install button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Now that you've installed Google Wallet onto your Galaxy Watch 5, it's time to make sure it's set up properly. This means adding your necessary cards to the app, so you can swipe through and select one while you're at checkout.

1. On your Galaxy Watch 5, swipe up to reveal your App Drawer.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the list and tap the Google Wallet app icon.

3. Tap the Checkmark to confirm that you will use Screen lock .

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Select Pattern or PIN for your "Lock type."

5. When prompted, create a pattern or enter a PIN.

6. Tap the + icon to add a new card.

7. Tap the Checkmark to continue on your connected phone.

8. From your phone, tap the Continue button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

9. Select one of the cards in Google Wallet to add to your watch. You can also tap + New credit or debit card if you want to add and use a different card.

(Image credit: Android Central)

10. If selecting an existing card, enter the CVV code, when prompted.

11. Tap the Continue button.

12. Accept the Issuer terms.

13. In order to verify your identity, you'll need to either Sign in to the bank app or Call your bank . Select an option, then tap Continue .

(Image credit: Android Central)

14. Once the card and your identity have been verified, tap the Continue button.

Quickly access Google Wallet on your Galaxy Watch 5

1. From your Galaxy Watch 5, swipe down to reveal the Quick Settings panel.

2. Tap the Settings cog.

3. Scroll down and tap Advanced features .

4. Scroll down and tap Customize keys .

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Under Home key , tap Double press .

6. Scroll through the list of apps and tap Google Wallet .

7. Exit the Settings app.

(Image credit: Android Central)

It's extremely convenient being able to not only switch from Samsung Pay to Google Wallet, but also being able to quickly access the app. Instead of needing to scroll through the list of apps, find the Wallet icon, and then go through the payment process, you can just double-tap the Home key to launch Google Wallet.

Switch to Google for good

While the list of Google Wallet-compatible smartwatches might be pretty robust as it is, the same can't be said for those running Wear OS 3 . That's expected to change in the coming months, but for the time being, the Galaxy Watch 5 is the best option available.

Along with switching over from Samsung Pay to Google Wallet on your Galaxy Watch 5, you can also use Google Assistant instead of Bixby. And if you aren't a fan of the stock Samsung Keyboard app, just download Gboard and fully "Google-fy" your Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The best gets better

Samsung's latest smartwatch is arguably its best ever, keeping a low profile while improving health and fitness tracking. And with Wear OS 3, you aren't stuck using Samsung's apps, as you can just download an alternative from the Play Store on your wrist.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.