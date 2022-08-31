ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Watch the Artemis I rocket launch in VR with Horizon Worlds

By Thomas J Meyer
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • Meta's Horizon Worlds app will host a VR livestream of NASA's Artemis I launch.
  • Anyone with an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 headset can view the event.
  • The launch is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, though could be rescheduled due to weather.

Anyone with an Oculus Quest headset will be able to watch the upcoming launch of NASA's Artemis I rocket completely in virtual reality through the Horizon Worlds app.

The Artemis I is NASA's first step to sending astronaut crews back to the moon since 1972, and eventually make its way to Mars. The Artemis I consists of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft with no crew, and will orbit the moon for six weeks before returning. The launch is seen as a test for future, more regular missions sending crews to the moon.

Those with an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 will be able to view the launch in its entirety in Meta's Horizon Worlds app. The livestream is being produced by Felix & Paul Studios, which has filmed a spacewalk on the International Space Station in VR with Space Explorers , and will feature "exclusive pre-show content."

Meta had announced the VR event earlier this week when the rocket's launch was scheduled for Aug. 29, but NASA delayed the launch due to a temperature problem with one of the booster's engines.

According to NBC News , the launch has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 with a two-hour window starting at 2:17 p.m. ET. The launch will be taking place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but could be rescheduled again to Monday, Sept. 5 if weather is an issue.

The VR livestream can be found in the Venues hub within Horizon Worlds under Artemis Ascending, and Meta Quest users can also subscribe to the event . Horizon Worlds has been no stranger to catering to events with exclusive VR content over the past year including the NBA's 75th anniversary , Jordan Peele's film NOPE , and Post Malone's VR concert film .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3djy_0hcsv04Y00

Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2 offers increased power, resolution, and flexibility over the original virtual headset. It is a complete, all-in-one headset that does not need to be tethered to a PC or smartphone in order to work.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Android Authority

Samsung attacks iPhone 14 series before launch

Samsung has a track record of highlighting features Apple doesn't have before dropping them too. Samsung has issued a new video mocking Apple and highlighting Galaxy features. The ad shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 design and Galaxy S22 Ultra camera functions. Samsung has made a habit of attacking...
CELL PHONES
NPR

Short Wave

EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. When I look into the night sky, I'm in awe of the stars I see lighting up our little part of the universe. But every time, I hope I'm lucky enough to catch some of them twinkling, which, in itself, is not rare because starlight gets jumbled in our atmosphere. But that's not the twinkling I'm searching for. What I want is the rare twinkling that comes from the star itself. I want to see the periodic brightening and dimming of the elusive variable star. And in 1920, these unique stars became a distance-measuring tool used to argue the Great Debate between two astronomers.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

The true meaning of Einstein’s most famous equation: E=mc²

For hundreds of years, there was an immutable law of physics that was never challenged: that in any reaction occurring in the Universe, mass was conserved. That no matter what you put in, what reacted, and what came out, the sum of what you began with and the sum of what you ended with would be equal.
SCIENCE
Android Central

Android Central

