actionnews5.com
A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
Police assist U.S. Marshals with kidnapping arrest at Mississippi apartment complex
Oxford police aided the U.S. Marshals Service in executing an arrest warrant at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex Thursday evening, arresting one individual connection with kidnapping before conducting a search of their apartment. Marshals arrested Tamarius Webster of Carroll County and charged him with two counts of felony kidnapping...
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting an inmate in 2016. Melvin Hilson, 50, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate's constitutional right to be free from...
deltadailynews.com
Man in Custody for Rape Charge
Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
deltadailynews.com
Man Faces Charges after Drug Investigation
On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.
Mississippi Valley State loses on the road at Tarleton St.
Tarleton St. took the win against Mississippi Valley State University on Thursday night by a final score of 29-13. Jaden Smith led the Tarleton St. attack through the air with 95 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The team’s offense did not turn the ball over all game, while only accumulating three total penalties. The […] The post Mississippi Valley State loses on the road at Tarleton St. appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood.
