On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.

CLEVELAND, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO