Cleveland, MS

actionnews5.com

A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
deltadailynews.com

Man in Custody for Rape Charge

Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Man Faces Charges after Drug Investigation

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.
CLEVELAND, MS
HBCU Gameday

Mississippi Valley State loses on the road at Tarleton St.

Tarleton St. took the win against Mississippi Valley State University on Thursday night by a final score of 29-13. Jaden Smith led the Tarleton St. attack through the air with 95 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The team’s offense did not turn the ball over all game, while only accumulating three total penalties. The […] The post Mississippi Valley State loses on the road at Tarleton St. appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
STEPHENVILLE, TX

