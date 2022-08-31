Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football roundup: Noxubee County dominates Amanda Elzy
MACON — Noxubee County continued its winning ways in 2022, dominating Amanda Elzy on Friday night, 40-6. The Tigers (2-0) have outscored their opponents, 91-21, through its first two games of the season, following up last Friday’s 51-15 season-opening victory against Philadelphia with this performance against the Panthers.
WLBT
The End Zone: Brandon justifies top ranking, downs Madison Central 28-7 to highlight week 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week’s coverage of Mississippi high school football proved to be the most thrilling yet, with a top 2 showdown and an overtime victory highlighting the evening. To see the full list of scores, click here. #2 Madison Central (1-1) at #1 Brandon (2-0) The...
vicksburgnews.com
Seven inducted into the VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame
The Vicksburg-Warren School District has inducted seven former athletes into the VWSD Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on Thursday night. Jimmy Sweet, Bowen Woodson, Donna Brown-Wynn, Robert Lee Erves, Jr., Arthur “Bobo” Harris, Kelvin Reed and Dellie C. Robinson were the inductees in Thursday’s Hall of Fame ceremony, surrounded by family and supporters.
theshadowleague.com
Basketball Fan And Former Scholar-Athlete Dead After Hair Gets Caught On Luggage Loader Belt At Airport
A New Orleans woman is dead after a freak accident at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to reports. Jermani Thompson, 26, a baggage handler for GAT Airline Ground Support, was working to offload a Frontier Airlines plane that had landed when her hair got tangled in a belt loader. Thompson died en route to a local hospital.
Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
Jackson Free Press
How Integration Failed in Jackson’s Public Schools from 1969 to 2017
It was a cold winter day in 1969, but Brenda Walker was not thinking about the weather when she put her coat in her locker. After all, Central High School in the middle of downtown Jackson had radiators to heat the classrooms. Central was traditionally an all-white high school, but...
deltastate.edu
Delta State’s flag to fly at half-staff in memory of Dr. James Tomek
The Delta State University flag will fly at half-staff Friday, Sept. 2, through sunset Sunday, Sept. 4, in memory of Professor Emeritus of French Dr. James Joseph Tomek. Tomek passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. He was 76. The youngest of three children, Tomek was born in Hoboken, N.J., to...
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
Houston Chronicle
Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
Elle
What It’s Like to Lose Water in Jackson, Mississippi
On Tuesday, August 30, news broke that Jackson, Mississippi–the state capitol and a metro area home to nearly 431,000 people—was in a water crisis. Residents were warned that water was undrinkable. This, as the heat index climbed to 120 degrees. By late Tuesday night, both Mississippi’s governor, Tate Reeves, and President Biden had declared state and federal emergencies. The National Guard had been dispensed to hand out water.
WLBT
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
Mississippi Link
Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top
Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
alabamanews.net
Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.
A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
