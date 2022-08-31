ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Prep football roundup: Noxubee County dominates Amanda Elzy

MACON — Noxubee County continued its winning ways in 2022, dominating Amanda Elzy on Friday night, 40-6. The Tigers (2-0) have outscored their opponents, 91-21, through its first two games of the season, following up last Friday’s 51-15 season-opening victory against Philadelphia with this performance against the Panthers.
GREENWOOD, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Seven inducted into the VWSD Athletic Hall of Fame

The Vicksburg-Warren School District has inducted seven former athletes into the VWSD Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on Thursday night. Jimmy Sweet, Bowen Woodson, Donna Brown-Wynn, Robert Lee Erves, Jr., Arthur “Bobo” Harris, Kelvin Reed and Dellie C. Robinson were the inductees in Thursday’s Hall of Fame ceremony, surrounded by family and supporters.
VICKSBURG, MS
theshadowleague.com

Basketball Fan And Former Scholar-Athlete Dead After Hair Gets Caught On Luggage Loader Belt At Airport

A New Orleans woman is dead after a freak accident at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to reports. Jermani Thompson, 26, a baggage handler for GAT Airline Ground Support, was working to offload a Frontier Airlines plane that had landed when her hair got tangled in a belt loader. Thompson died en route to a local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Houston Chronicle

Whites then Blacks abandoned Jackson, propelling its water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. - Alecia McCarty awakens every morning wondering whether water will flow from her tap, and if it will be drinkable. Earlier last week, her water was tea-colored before it sputtered and shut off. On Saturday it flowed fast and clear, but McCarty still couldn't drink it from the tap under city orders.
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
Elle

What It’s Like to Lose Water in Jackson, Mississippi

On Tuesday, August 30, news broke that Jackson, Mississippi–the state capitol and a metro area home to nearly 431,000 people—was in a water crisis. Residents were warned that water was undrinkable. This, as the heat index climbed to 120 degrees. By late Tuesday night, both Mississippi’s governor, Tate Reeves, and President Biden had declared state and federal emergencies. The National Guard had been dispensed to hand out water.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards indicted for murder

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Davis was killed inside a Clinton home on Hannah Drive on Sunday, May 1. Police identified William “Polo” Edwards as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

