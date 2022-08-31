ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Leland, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Prep football roundup: Noxubee County dominates Amanda Elzy

MACON — Noxubee County continued its winning ways in 2022, dominating Amanda Elzy on Friday night, 40-6. The Tigers (2-0) have outscored their opponents, 91-21, through its first two games of the season, following up last Friday’s 51-15 season-opening victory against Philadelphia with this performance against the Panthers.
GREENWOOD, MS
WLBT

Ex-boyfriend shoots at home of off-duty law enforcement officer from woods in Carroll County

CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities arrested and charged a man with two counts of felony kidnapping and disturbance of a family in Carroll County. The victim, who is an off-duty law enforcement officer, told deputies that 35-year-old Tamarius Webster was in the woods shooting at her home with an automatic rifle on August 30. Webster is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her eight-month-old baby.
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Man in Custody for Rape Charge

Greenville Police Department takes Larry Stricklin into custody on the charge of Statutory Rape. The incident took place around August 27, 2022 on McAllister Street. He is currently being held at the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting his initial court appearance.
GREENVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Health Fair#Health Alliance#Health Wellness Fair#Llc Lrb#Shaw#Gnk#Jrm Consulting
WDAM-TV

Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A lawyer for the United States Northern District of Mississippi said Thursday that a recently-discovered racket in Clarksdale had exploited a COVID-born relief program for $81,505. The discovery dovetailed with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ Aug. 3 announcement that the state would not take any more applications...
CLARKSDALE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy