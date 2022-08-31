ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

“Rat Poison is worse than before,” Alabama HC Nick Saban makes a STUNNING claim on their ‘favourites tag’ ahead of their season opener

Even though it was only Week 1, Nick Saban already appeared to be in midseason form during his weekly visit on the Hey Coach! radio show on Thursday night. Each week, prior to his team’s season-opening game against Utah State, Nick Saban gets to deliver “the final word.” He opted to discuss rat poison, a subject that has previously and repeatedly been covered on the program.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Jermaine Burton Scores First Touchdown of 2022 Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide have hit pay-dirt in 2022. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton hauled in a five-yard pass from reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young on 3rd & goal. The score, combined with the extra point, made it 10-0 in favor of Alabama. The drive was the Crimson Tide's second offensive series in the game.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Steamrolls Utah State in Season Opener

Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to a beatdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2022 season as many expected it would, by dominating bell-to-bell. The 55-0 shutout preserved Alabama's season opener win streak, which has stood for more than two decades. After an early 45-yard field goal from...
Tuscaloosa Thread

ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Austin

ESPN's College GameDay has announced its destination for Week 2 and will be heading to Austin, Texas, where the Texas Longhorns will take on the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Both teams seem to be heading into the matchup undefeated, as the Longhorns are currently up 45-3 against Louisiana-Monroe at the start of the fourth quarter and No. 1 Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment

The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hueytown Boat-Races Brookwood To Open Region Play

The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.
styleblueprint.com

6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham

If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
alabamaliving.coop

Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass

Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

