“Rat Poison is worse than before,” Alabama HC Nick Saban makes a STUNNING claim on their ‘favourites tag’ ahead of their season opener
Even though it was only Week 1, Nick Saban already appeared to be in midseason form during his weekly visit on the Hey Coach! radio show on Thursday night. Each week, prior to his team’s season-opening game against Utah State, Nick Saban gets to deliver “the final word.” He opted to discuss rat poison, a subject that has previously and repeatedly been covered on the program.
Jermaine Burton Scores First Touchdown of 2022 Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide have hit pay-dirt in 2022. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton hauled in a five-yard pass from reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young on 3rd & goal. The score, combined with the extra point, made it 10-0 in favor of Alabama. The drive was the Crimson Tide's second offensive series in the game.
Alabama Steamrolls Utah State in Season Opener
Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to a beatdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2022 season as many expected it would, by dominating bell-to-bell. The 55-0 shutout preserved Alabama's season opener win streak, which has stood for more than two decades. After an early 45-yard field goal from...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Utah State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Austin
ESPN's College GameDay has announced its destination for Week 2 and will be heading to Austin, Texas, where the Texas Longhorns will take on the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Both teams seem to be heading into the matchup undefeated, as the Longhorns are currently up 45-3 against Louisiana-Monroe at the start of the fourth quarter and No. 1 Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0.
21 Facts, Quotes, and Stats for Crimson Tide Star’s 21st Birthday
Alabama's defensive star, Will Anderson, celebrated his twenty-first birthday on Friday. Here's 21 facts, quotes, and stories about the junior linebacker. 20. Parents: Tereon and Will Anderson Sr. 19. Major: Communication studies. 18. Grew up with five sisters. Anderson credits lots of his strength to growing up with five older...
Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment
The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
Hueytown Boat-Races Brookwood To Open Region Play
The Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-2, 1-0) hosted the Brookwood Panthers (2-1, 0-1) on homecoming and were determined to get a win after falling to formidable foes Ramsay and Clay-Chalkville on the road to open the season. The Golden Gophers, behind reigning Gatorade Player of the year quarterback Earl Woods, did just that, defeating the Panthers 67-13 to open region play.
Photos: 7 Downtown Tuscaloosa Hotels Perfect for Alabama Football Weekends
Saturday will kick off the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 football season and bring in hundreds of thousands of fans to stay in Tuscaloosa for a weekend filled with tailgating and fun. Whether you're looking for a last-minute room before Bama takes on Utah State Saturday, planning ahead for a future...
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
What You Should Know About Alabama’s Game Day Weather Outlook
The anticipation is building for The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football season. Alabama’s Week 1 matchup will be with Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We know that the Crimson Tide fans are super excited for the season but we...
Shelby Announces $4.2 Million Grant for Tuscaloosa National Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration will invest almost $18 million in Alabama airports, including more than $4 million at the Tuscaloosa National Airport, outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday afternoon. Shelby has long held a reputation in the Senate for his ability to bring federal funds back to his home...
Who is backing the blue? In Alabama and beyond, a political question looms over midterms
President Joe Biden’s attempt to flip the political script on support for law enforcement has some guessing which political party is truly backing the blue. Most political observers believe Alabama Republicans will be immune from any fallout over national GOP calls to “defund the FBI” that could rattle battleground congressional midterm contests in November.
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham
If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass
Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa
UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Spann Says Holiday Weekend Weather in Alabama Won’t Be a “Washout”
We are heading into a long holiday weekend. The celebration of Labor Day is to recognize the contributions of American workers. Here is what you need to know if you are traveling throughout the Yellowhammer State, hosting cookouts, sitting poolside, boating, or just relaxing. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
