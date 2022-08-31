ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Former Sixers guard Andre Miller hired by Nuggets to be G League coach

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6rSq_0hcsrd4g00
Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Andre Miller was always a calm and steady presence on the floor for the team during his time in the City of Brotherly Love. He had ginormous shoes to fill after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets for Allen Iverson, but he did so admirably.

In 221 games for the Sixers, Miller averaged 15.9 points, 6.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds while playing at his own pace. He guided Philadelphia to surprising playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009, although the Sixers fell in six games in the first round both times in a similar fashion with the team up 2-1 before falling.

On Wednesday, Miller will rejoin the Nuggets to become the coach of the team’s G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. He spent six seasons playing for Denver in his career.

Miller looks to bring his steady presence to the bench and help young players make their next step in the NBA.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley Controversy

Is Charles Barkley being too hard on Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant?. Many believe the Turner Sports analysts's comments are controversial and over the line. Barkley, along with his co-worker Shaquille O'Neal, have dubbed Durant's career a "failure." “Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal said....
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Champion Announces That He Is Retiring

In an interview with Steve Drumwright on Team USA Basketball's website, NBA Champion Jodie Meeks announced that he is retiring from pro-basketball. Meeks played for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons over his ten seasons in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Colorado Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Miller
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Allen Iverson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five proposed free agent injury replacements for Boston Celtics veteran forward Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics find themselves looking for a way to fill at least some of the minutes that will be vacated by veteran forward Danilo Gallinari after news broke of the Italian swingman’s ACL injury. That injury, sustained in FIBA World Cup qualifier play, will likely keep Gallinari out of action through at least the end of the 2022-23 regular season, and perhaps beyond it.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Nets sign UNLV swingman Donovan Williams to exhibit 10 deal

As the regular season approaches, the Brooklyn Nets are likely making some of their final roster moves to prepare for training camp. NBA insider JD Shaw of HoopsRumors reports that the Nets organization has signed the 6-foot-6 wing. Williams averaged over 12 points and picked up three boards per contest in his final year at UNLV. He shot lights out with a remarkable 43% from behind the arc. Williams was an essential part of the Rebels’ 2021 NCAA Tournament bid.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Denver Nuggets#The Grand Rapids Gold#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz got into a fight in locker room after ejection

As everybody in the NBA prepares for training camp for the upcoming 2022-23 season, some competitive basketball is going on as EuroBasket 2022 got underway on Thursday. Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is competing for his native country of Turkey and on Saturday as they competed with Georgia, he got into a little altercation with guard Duda Sanadze. When considering the results of the altercation, the officials decided to eject Korkmaz amid an ugly scene where fans began throwing cups onto the court.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NBA G League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Young and D'Angleo Russell are still feuding all these years later and that's sucks to see

It’s been six whole years since a video D’Angelo Russell took of Nick Young admitting to cheating on his (then) girlfriend Iggy Azalea leaked to the public. Obviously, that situation blew up and disrupted the Lakers’ team chemistry. In the immediate aftermath, Nick Young said he’d forgiven Russell for the video. But, all these years later, however, it’s pretty clear that hasn’t actually happened. Or, at the very least, it hasn’t put these two on friendlier terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy