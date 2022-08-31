Ald. Nicole Lee, Chicago’s 1st Chinese-American Alderperson, Announces Bid To Keep Her Seat

CHICAGO — Hiroko Yamamura spent her youth running from one Chicago juice bar to the next, listening to some of the hottest tracks — until she began spinning her own. Now, the DJ from suburban Western Springs is among the Chicago-area artists featured at this weekend’s ARC Music Festival. It brings house and techno music legends from around the world to perform at the birthplace of house music.

