ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ana de Armas "didn't understand" Netflix's NC-17 rating for Marilyn Monroe movie 'Blonde'

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHbF0_0hcsrHqo00

Netflix raised eyebrows when it announced its upcoming Marilyn Monroe film Blonde would be branded with a rare NC-17 rating, and apparently, a pair of them belonged to its star Ana de Armas.

Gracing the cover of the French magazine L'Officiel, de Armas noted, "I didn't understand why that happened."

She explained further, "I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story, it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn's life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained."

She added, "Everyone knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn't the only one."

The film was based on Joyce Carol Oates' bestselling novel of the same name, which detailed the sexual abuse and mental illness Monroe suffered.

de Armas admired the blonde bombshell, noting, "She wanted to have control of the material she was going to work on. No one was thinking like that [back then]."

Ana also expressed she related to Marilyn in another way, when her former relationship with Ben Affleck made her a tabloid fixture: "Something from this interview is going to be taken [out of context] and become something else," the actress lamented.

"It's terrifying because there is nothing you can really do," she continued. "That's why having family and people who love you is so important. And [Marilyn] didn’t have that. When you think about that, it's easy to understand how you can break."

Ana added, "People can be so cavalier about commenting on someone's life or body or sexuality or relationships. It can really do damage."

Blonde debuts September 8 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Ana de Armas Reacts to NC-17 Rating for Her Movie Blonde

Watch: Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde. Ana de Armas is not censoring her opinion. The Cuban actress, who stars as Marilyn Monroe in upcoming Netflix movie, Blonde, gave her thoughts on the film's NC-17 rating, which recommends that no one under the age of 18 should watch the film. A first ever for Netflix.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’

Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas

Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Nc 17#Film Star#Blonde#French#L Officiel De Armas
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Seen Partying With a 22-Year-Old Model Amid News of His Recent Breakup

Well, that didn’t take long. Just one day after it was revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio had split with his much-younger girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, the 47-year-old actor’s latest model friend has already been identified. While DiCaprio’s split wasn’t announced until Aug. 30, it reportedly happened earlier after he was spotted on a yacht in St. Tropez in July — and of course, he wasn’t alone. A 22-year-old Russian model, identified as Maria Beregova by the Daily Mail, was seen partying with the Oscar winner and his friends during his summer vacation. (See the photos HERE.) Naturally, her age is...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Laughs At Wife Victoria As She Almost Throws Up Riding A Roller Coaster With Him

“So, we’re here in Aspen,” Victoria Beckham said at the start of the TikTok she posted on Aug. 28. In the video, Victoria, 48, sat in front of her husband, David Beckham, as they rode on an amusement park ride. “David, what are we doing?” she asked her husband, to which David, 47, said, “You tell me. We’re going on a roller coaster.” The former Posh Spice said she was “so scared” of roller coasters, and she proved it in the video. As the two-person car zips around the track, Victoria screams – “OH MY GOD. STOP. NO-NO-NO! I FEEL SICK” – while trying to keep her lunch down. ‘
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Kids To ‘Custom Design’ Their Rooms In Newly Renovated House

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are twice married and ready to take on their new life together! And a source tells us they’re going all the way with their fresh start. Following their second honeymoon, the couple is helping their kids custom design their own bedrooms in a newly renovated house! A source close to Jennifer told HollywoodLife EXLUSIVELY that they’re staying put in JLo’s house and making it theirs, rather than moving. “JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” the source told HL.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift Was Even Sweeter In Moment With Joe Alwyn After Dancing At The VMAs

Taylor Swift was the star of the night at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, where she spent the entire night dancing and having an absolute blast. She went on to continue dazzling onlooks at the VMAs afterparty, wearing a dress that seemingly referenced her new album, Midnights. But when the night came to an end, she just wanted to spend some sweet time with her beau of 6 years, actor Joe Alwyn.
MUSIC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy