"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
This Premium Nike Air Max 90 Is Straight Money
As Nike Air Max continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, some of its most popular silhouettes from over the years keep emerging in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: A Nike Air Max 90 prepped for what seems to be a money-inspired collection. Akin to a recently-surfaced take on the...
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” To Return Summer 2023
With the recent resurgence in popularity of some of Nike Basketball’s most beloved silhouettes, some netizens have taken to social media to demand the Swoosh “bring back Foams.” And while this year’s summer isn’t over yet, rumors that styles like the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will return in 2023 have surfaced.
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon
Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
Yara Shahidi & Brother Sayeed Shahidi Serve Sleek Sibling Style In Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers & Nike Air Force 1s
Yara Shahidi turned her New York City visit into a family affair. The “Grown-ish” actress has been showcasing her chic summer wardrobe while hitting the streets of the Big Apple with her mother Keri Shahidi. On Wednesday, Yara enjoyed a day out with her 19-year-old brother Sayeed Shahidi. Yara’s youngest brother Eshan Shahidi did not join the outing. The siblings made sleek style statements with iconic footwear styles. Yara was spotted out in a simple short-sleeve black T-shirt. She teamed the staple separate with olive green jogger pants that featured a tropical print throughout and cuffs on the hem. The “Black-ish” alum...
Another Deadpool-Friendly Colorway Appears On This Kid’s Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus isn’t among the most ubiquitous visible Air-cushioned silhouettes in the brand’s catalog, but it continues to play an important role for the company in select markets. Recently, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker emerged in a mix of red and black colors. While the two-tone...
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
The New Balance 990v3 Made In USA “Olive Leaf” Is Ready For Fall
New Balance is set to finish off the year on a high note, working with external and internal collaborators alike on some of the brand’s most important footwear designs. Recently, Aimé Leon Dore‘s Teddy Santis unveiled the latest offering from his Made In USA takeover. For his latest New Balance 990v3, the Queens-native has covered the running-informed proposition in a fall-friendly “Olive Leaf,” “Black” and purple color palette. Most of the premium pig suede found on the sneaker indulges in a muted green, while profile “N” logos and other branding boasts stark purple contrast for an ensemble appropriate for Halloween, too. Sole units abandon the slightly-“aged” aesthetic that’s become synonymous with ALD’s New Balance collaborations, opting for a pristine grey and white arrangement instead.
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Starfish" Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
Arguably the greatest sneaker of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that introduced Michael Jordan into the wide world of sneakers, and over the last five decades, it has received a plethora of amazing colorways. In just three years from now, this shoe will celebrate its 40th anniversary, and we're sure it's going to lead to some amazing offerings.
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Coming Next Year: First Look
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that fans have loved for quite some time thanks to its streamlined design and historical significance. Michael Jordan won his first title in this shoe, and it is a moment that will forever be remembered. With that being said, new colorways are always being produced, and in 2023, fans will be subjected to some heat.
Zegna's Triple Stitch Is a Sneaker for All Occasions
Alessandro Sartori continues to bring the 112-year-old luxury Italian label Zegna into the contemporary realm with hits such as its Spring/Summer 2023 show, partnerships with Real Madrid, and now the release of Fall/Winter 2022‘s Triple Stitch Sneaker. It all started with its 2020 Fear of God collaboration, catapulting the traditional house into a world more familiar with streetwear, and this elevated thread now informs much of the brand’s aesthetic.
The adidas Harden Vol. 6 Closes Out Summer In Vibrant “Clear Pink”
As the world waits to see what James Harden will do in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76er is lacing up new kicks. Before he and his Three Stripes family drop the adidas Harden Vol. 7, however, they’re releasing more styles of the Harden Vol. 6. Different in...
