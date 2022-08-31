ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Lake County Board of Commissioners to discuss impact fees

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting this week to discuss impact fees. The commissioners will meet in a workshop session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the board chambers at the County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares. The county adopted road...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool

A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Resurfacing scheduled for North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont (Beginning Sept 6)

CLERMONT – The resurfacing of North Ridge Boulevard between Grand Highway and just east of Citrus Tower Boulevard is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Clermont has hired Ranger Construction to complete the work. Crews are scheduled to begin Tuesday at S. Grand Highway and work east to remove and replace the top layer of asphalt. When they reach Pacific Avenue, the paving operation will turn and work west back to S. Grand Highway.
CLERMONT, FL
Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up

The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County

A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Distracted driver arrested last year lands back in jail on driving offense

An admittedly distracted driver arrested last year landed back behind bars on another driving offense. Jesse Bernard McClendon, 62, of Summerfield was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Mary Dorothy Inglehart

Mary Dorothy Inglehart, loving Mother, was born Oct 1, 1927 in Redwood, New York, and passed away Aug 13, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. Mary graduated from Redwood High School in June of 1944 and then attended Watertown NY School of Commerce. After graduation she was employed by Dunk, Conley, Metcalf and Backman legal attorneys until she married.
THE VILLAGES, FL

