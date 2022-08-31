Read full article on original website
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida CemeteryEvie M.Eustis, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?Evie M.Leesburg, FL
City council must rehear request for beer/wine sales for proposed 7-Eleven store at SE 25th Avenue and Maricamp Road
A controversial question of whether a proposed 7-Eleven convenience store in Southeast Ocala can sell alcohol will get a rehearing before Ocala City Council tomorrow because of a technical error: a public notice of the last hearing was sent out to residents too late. After a lengthy meeting on Aug....
leesburg-news.com
Lake County Board of Commissioners to discuss impact fees
The Lake County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting this week to discuss impact fees. The commissioners will meet in a workshop session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the board chambers at the County Administration Building at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares. The county adopted road...
villages-news.com
Villager to ask judge for his freedom after illicit visit to neighborhood pool
A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail
A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail. Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked. Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was...
sltablet.com
Resurfacing scheduled for North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont (Beginning Sept 6)
CLERMONT – The resurfacing of North Ridge Boulevard between Grand Highway and just east of Citrus Tower Boulevard is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Clermont has hired Ranger Construction to complete the work. Crews are scheduled to begin Tuesday at S. Grand Highway and work east to remove and replace the top layer of asphalt. When they reach Pacific Avenue, the paving operation will turn and work west back to S. Grand Highway.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
villages-news.com
Residents asked to cut back landscaping ahead of fence replacement in Village of Winifred
Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacement Monday, Sept. 5 in the Village of Winifred. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102. To ensure a clear and safe work area for the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
villages-news.com
Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up
The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
villages-news.com
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards. Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community...
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
villages-news.com
Villager’s lawyer wants arrest thrown out claiming improper traffic stop
A Villager’s lawyer wants her client’s arrest thrown out claiming it was based on an improper traffic stop. Gregg Don Vojik, 64, who lives in the Lee Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend, was arrested May 7 by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County
A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
villages-news.com
Distracted driver arrested last year lands back in jail on driving offense
An admittedly distracted driver arrested last year landed back behind bars on another driving offense. Jesse Bernard McClendon, 62, of Summerfield was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
villages-news.com
Mary Dorothy Inglehart
Mary Dorothy Inglehart, loving Mother, was born Oct 1, 1927 in Redwood, New York, and passed away Aug 13, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. Mary graduated from Redwood High School in June of 1944 and then attended Watertown NY School of Commerce. After graduation she was employed by Dunk, Conley, Metcalf and Backman legal attorneys until she married.
