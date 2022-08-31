A Villager will ask a judge for his freedom after an illicit visit to his neighborhood pool. William Scott Ragains, 63, who lives in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, has been held without bond since Aug. 17 at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for a violation of his community control.

