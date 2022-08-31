Trinity man charged with assaulting 3 officers in Lawrence County

At 11:54 a.m. Monday, Huntsville Police said Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was taken into custody without incident. He will be taken to the Madison County Jail and booked for attempted arson. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow. From earlier:. Authorities in Huntsville are responding to...
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
A five-year marriage ended in arrest after an Alabama man was charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her with lead. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, a chiropractor in Hartselle, allegedly fed his wife a special “dietary supplement” during the winter of 2021-22 which he claimed “would strengthen her immune system,” according to court documents obtained by The Decatur Daily. She ended up at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Jan. 18, and stayed there until March 3. Days later, she filed for divorce, detailing the alleged poisoning attempt and $1.3 million in life insurance policies her husband held against her. Mann is being held on an attempted murder charge at Morgan County Jail.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says when deputies initiated a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, the driver stopped, provided his ID and then proceeded to elude deputies. It happened on Ironman Road at Blankenship Road near Danville. A female passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, while the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Philip Lewis is desperate to find his beloved dog, Little Dude. He was recently taken during an armed carjacking at a gas station. Watch the video above to learn more about the search for one man's best friend.
A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED EARLIER THIS WEEK AND FACES DRUG TRAFFICKIN CHARGES. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTED TO STOP 27 YEAF OLD RONALD ERIC YARBROUGH, II, 27, ON MONDAY NEAR SECOND STREET AND 12TH AVENUE IN SHEFFIELD. YARBROUGH FAILED TO STOP AND LED OFFICERS ON A CHASE THAT ENDED THE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD. YARBROUGH’S 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS IN THE VEHICLE AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT. YARBROUGH CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT OF A CHILD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FLEEING WITH THE ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, AND TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE. HE WAS RELEASED FROM JAIL ON WEDNESDAY ON A 29,000 DOLLAR BOND.
That's what Mason Sisk told WAAY 31 on Friday as he entered the Limestone County Courthouse, 10 days before his high-profile capital murder trial is set to begin. Sisk is the Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members in 2019. In the years since his arrest, Sisk...
A woman accused of fatally stabbing someone in Madison County when she was 16 was instead found guilty only of first-degree robbery this week. The jury returned their verdict Friday. Domanek Lanae Jackson and her co-conspirator, X-Zavier Kamontae Scott, were each charged with capital murder in the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley.
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
Comments / 0