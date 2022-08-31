Read full article on original website
KOMU
Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland
BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Law enforcement responded to the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, around 7:45 p.m....
KOMU
Suspect charged in connection to Camden County deadly hit and run
CAMDENTON - Charges have now been filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office against a homicide suspect. Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect connected to a deadly hit and run that happened late Tuesday night. Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney,...
KOMU
Investigation results released for Sedalia Memorial Day officer-involved shooting
SEDALIA - An officer involved in a deadly shooting in Sedalia over Memorial Day weekend will not be charged with wrongdoing after an investigation and review from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 29 in the 700 block of...
KOMU
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
COOPER COUNTY - A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
KOMU
Mother denied bond a second time in Columbia baby's death
COLUMBIA - The mother of an infant whose remains were found in a tire in 2019 appeared virtually in court Friday after she sent in a letter of request to be released from jail. Lavosha Daniels, 30, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a...
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
KOMU
Two people seriously injured in head-on crash on Route C
AUDRAIN COUNTY − Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Audrain County Thursday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route C at Audrain Road 232. Columbia resident Sam Cramer, 26, was traveling south on Route C and crossed the center line. His vehicle struck Centralia resident Andrea Kilbourn's vehicle head on, according to a highway patrol crash report.
KOMU
Car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries in Morgan County
MORGAN - A crash in Morgan County left one person dead and another with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Missouri State Route 5, 0.3 miles north of Route MM. Kansas City resident Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, was traveling southbound on Route 5 when he...
KOMU
AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records
Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
KOMU
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise.
KOMU
Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards
A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
KOMU
Trailblazers edged by Putnam County in final seconds
Junior quarterback Trace Riediger found senior wide receiver Jake Rouse open for a 25-yard gain, setting up Putnam County at the Tolton 1-yard line with seven seconds left to play. Running back Blaine Perkins found the end zone on the next play, giving the visitors a 34-29 win over the...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Hannibal flies past Jefferson City 53-28
Jeff City got out to a 21-7 lead in the 2nd quarter, but Hannibal outscores the Jays 46-7 the rest of the way as star RB Aneyas Williams had 8 TDs on the night. Week 2 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
KOMU
Many travelers headed out of Columbia for Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA - Labor Day weekend usually means many people are traveling out of Columbia and other various mid-Missouri counties. After many flight delays this summer at the Columbia Regional Airport, some might be worried about delayed flights and backed up traffic. Only one flight to Dallas/Ft. Worth was delayed Friday,...
KOMU
Mokane World's Fair sees record numbers
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club. The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions. It’s what their town is known for, according to Mokane Lions Club Treasurer Bryan Rogers, a resident of Mokane for 61 years.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: California's duo of brothers take down Fulton 61-34
Pinto's QB Martin Kilmer connected with younger brother Hayden Kilmer for a big touchdown. California gets their first win of the season. Week 2 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain possible Friday over southern Missouri, a warm Labor Day weekend
Rain could be possible to start Labor day weekend in addition to humidity and some heat. Spot showers are possible mainly over southern Missouri today as a mid-level low in the atmosphere drifts in from Tulsa, OK and Fayetteville, AR prompting extra clouds and even some occasional rain showers. Locations...
KOMU
"That does not fall out of the sky very often": Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park
COLUMBIA - Right next to a graveyard might not seem like the best place for youth football. But that location is paying dividends for the City of Columbia and thanks to a more than $300,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major facelift. The...
KOMU
Injury woes plague Fulton during loss to California
Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game. California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Warsaw takes care of Versailles 36-12
Versailles struggled to move the ball in the first half and Warsaw took full advantage. Wildcats QB Tayten Boyer puts up 3 TDs in the 1st half and Warsaw waltz to a 36-12 win in Versailles.
