Montana ExpoPark shares results of ‘near record-breaking’ 2022 Montana State Fair

Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Housing Montana Heroes’ project expanding in Missoula
MISSOULA — Paul Barnes never expected to be homeless. After serving in the United States military during the Vietnam War, Barnes returned home and moved to North Dakota, enrolled in college with the help of the GI Bill, started a business and bought a house. Eventually, he moved to Chinook, Montana — a tiny town not far from the Canadian border — to live with his retired parents.
NBCMontana
Hot and hazy conditions continue as smoke spreads over the area decreasing air quality
RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect for much of southwestern Montana and will remain in effect through 6PM Sunday. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A ridge of high pressure will rebound today across the state following the departure of yesterday's...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Trap to be set up for bear seen in Choteau Saturday night
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said. Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity. The bear was...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
Fairfield Sun Times
Helen A. Bailly
Helen A. Bailly, 82, was born in 1940 in Fort Benton, Montana to Aloys and Helen Diekhans. She attended school in Choteau and Great Falls graduating from Central Catholic High School in 1958. Helen married George J. Bailly on September 3, 1960, in Great Falls. They moved to Fort Shaw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Turn your eyes to the sky for a Full Moon Star Party at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 10, the park is hosting a Full Moon Star Party with presentations by Lynn Powers, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Structure fire in Great Falls
Great Falls Fire Rescue is receiving mutual aid from several other fire departments - the fire is along Stuckey Road
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tourist Gets Busted Walking on Old Faithful, Immediately Regrets It
I don't understand how tourists will never follow the simple rules when visiting the oldest national park in the country. It's not that hard. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular place to visit in Montana every summer, and visitors come from all over the world to see the sights and wildlife in the park. The only problem is that many visitors can't follow the rules or guidelines and end up damaging the park or getting hurt.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Clinic has announced they are eliminating positions
September 2, 2022 – The Great Falls Clinic, along with other healthcare facilities across the nation, has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and record labor shortages over the past several years. Due to these unprecedented economic times, we have deepened our focus on patient services and acknowledge we must evolve to optimize our patient experience; therefore, we have made the difficult decision to downsize our workforce in several departments.
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
Fairfield Sun Times
Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
NBCMontana
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
Fairfield Sun Times
California lawmakers kill bill to require companies to disclose emissions data
(The Center Square) – Despite advancing several climate measures in the final hours of the legislative session, California lawmakers killed a bill this week that would have required U.S.-based corporate companies operating in the Golden State to disclose greenhouse gas emissions. Senate Bill 260, dubbed the Climate Corporate Accountability...
Comments / 0