A team of high-tech Chesterfield high schoolers is taking its talents to the stars. The Marquette High School rocketry team, known as Astral Orbit, recently submitted a winning proposal in the 2021-22 NASA TechRise Student Challenge, and as a result, the group was given the go-ahead to design and build an experiment that tests the impact of regolith (“lunar dust”) on materials used in spaceflights. In 2023, their project will be sent into space via the SpaceLoft “platform” from Highlands Ranch, Colorado’s UP Aerospace.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO