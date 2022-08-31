Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
laduenews.com
Central West End apartment renovation showcases stately library
What once was an uninspired space within the 11-story President Apartments building in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood has become an elegant library for its residents, thanks to a regal renovation done by Jessie Miller of Jessie D. Miller Interior Design. “The space felt like an abandoned funeral...
laduenews.com
In Clayton, Bistro La Floraison gives new life to the former Bar Les Freres
The latest restaurant from Take Root Hospitality – the team behind Vicia, Winslow’s Home and Taqueria Morita – just opened in July in Clayton: Bistro La Floraison. The restaurant comes from the husband-and-wife duo of Michael and Tara Gallina and chef Aaron Martinez, and fills the swanky space previously occupied by Bar Les Frères, which shuttered in 2020 after eight years of service. Chef Patrick Fallwell, formerly of Vicia, heads the kitchen for the bistro/wine bar, paying homage to its predecessor with a refreshing take on French flair.
laduenews.com
Help SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and its Mission with a Glennon Card Purchase
We all love to shop, and we all love giving back. Established by the Glennon Guild in partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, the Glennon Card raises money for patients and families while you receive a discount at more than 300 local businesses. The Glennon Guild, an...
laduenews.com
Clinical trials in the St. Louis metro area bring hope to children with cancer
Childhood cancer of all types remains the leading cause of disease-related death past infancy in children and adolescents, according to the National Cancer Institute – making it all the more important to note that this is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Regarding that scourge, in the metro area, the St....
laduenews.com
Fall Home Tour: 7530 Maryland Ave.
A historically significant treasure located in the heart of Clayton’s central business district, 7530 Maryland Ave. was designed and built by the famed William B. Ittner Architects in 1941 and features historic details such as a terrazzo staircase, three fireplaces and a boardroom. This rare freestanding two-story building was...
laduenews.com
Drive-thru coffee shop Exit 11 debuts new Brentwood location
A quickly expanding coffee company recently debuted its signature drive-thru experience in Brentwood. Exit 11 Coffee prides itself on quick service with an emphasis on attention to detail – not only on orders but also on the brew itself, resulting in everything from cold brew to espresso drinks and beyond that have cars lined up morning after morning.
laduenews.com
Marquette High School rocketry team prepares experiment for NASA TechRise competition
A team of high-tech Chesterfield high schoolers is taking its talents to the stars. The Marquette High School rocketry team, known as Astral Orbit, recently submitted a winning proposal in the 2021-22 NASA TechRise Student Challenge, and as a result, the group was given the go-ahead to design and build an experiment that tests the impact of regolith (“lunar dust”) on materials used in spaceflights. In 2023, their project will be sent into space via the SpaceLoft “platform” from Highlands Ranch, Colorado’s UP Aerospace.
laduenews.com
The Next Step Assists Individuals in Recovery Pursue Their Educational Goals
The Next Step understands that education can transform lives. Founded in 2005, the nonprofit works to provide tuition assistance in the form of scholarships to individuals recovering from alcohol or substance abuse who are actively receiving an academic or vocational education. “We support all educational endeavors, ranging from traditional four-year...
