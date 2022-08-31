ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case

By Bruce C.T. Wright
Magic 95.9
Magic 95.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BVW7_0hcskifU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSC36_0hcskifU00

William Marcus “Marc” Wilson. | Source: @justiceformarcwilson / Instagram

A Black man was on Wednesday found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted of the most serious charges in a murder case that left one white girl dead and effectively put Georgia’s controversial Stand Your Ground law on trial.

A jury quickly decided William Marcus “Marc’ Wilson ‘s fate after beginning deliberations on Tuesday night following a trial that lasted for about two weeks in Bulloch County Superior Court in Statesboro. Wilson was also found not guilty of murder and aggravated assault.

The Rev. James Woodall, a current public policy associate of the Southern Center for Human Rights and former State President of the Georgia NAACP, announced the verdict on Twitter.

A 21-year-old Wilson was arrested more than two years ago for the fatal shooting at a “truckload of belligerent racists” trying to run him off the road, his lawyers maintained in the case. He was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault in the death of Haley Hutcheson, a 17-year-old inside the pursuing truck that defense lawyers said carried white people yelling racial slurs at Wilson and his girlfriend, who is white. Wilson, who was legally permitted to carry the weapon he used to defend himself, should never have been charged for what his lawyers described as an unfortunate consequence of self-defense on June 14, 2020.

Wilson was repeatedly denied bail and ultimately spent more than a year behind bars in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the court’s schedule and questions surrounding the judge presiding over the case.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Marc Wilson’s Judge Removed For ‘Appearance of Bias Or Prejudice’ In Stand Your Ground Case

Black Driver Charged With Murdering One Of The ‘Racists’ Attacking Him Stood His Ground, Lawyers Say


The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 2

Related
Law & Crime

Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help

An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?

A jury began deliberating murder charges Tuesday in the trial of a biracial man who says he was trying to fend off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck and fatally shot a 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat.Marc Wilson, 23, faces life in prison if he's convicted of felony murder in the killing of Haley Hutcheson. Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court.Defense attorneys acknowledged that Wilson of Sharpsburg fired the shot that killed Hutcheson on...
SHARPSBURG, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Gator Found ‘Guarding’ Woman’s Body in South Carolina Retirement Community

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an alligator attack that left one person dead on Monday morning. A caller from Sun City Hilton Head, a retirement community of 10,000, reported around 11:15 a.m. that the animal seemed to be “guarding” a woman’s body down by the edge of a pond. The body was eventually collected around 1 p.m. by the county coroner’s office, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or what happened to it after the police response, according to The Island Packet. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.Read it at The Island Packet
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Shooting#Murder#White Girl#Violent Crime#State
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
Complex

Video Shows Man Fighting 13-Year-Old Boy, Police Searching for Suspect

Santa Clarita police are searching for a man seen in a viral video fighting a teenage boy outside the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia, California. The incident transpired on Tuesday outside of the shopping complex that houses the coffee shop, where students from the Rio Norte Middle School often hang out on their way home from school. While it remains unclear what led to the scuffle, teenage witnesses told NBC Los Angeles that the man grew agitated that some of the kids were blocking the door to the convenience store.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

1K+
Followers
875
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 95.9 is Baltimore's best variety of R&B and home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

 https://magicbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy