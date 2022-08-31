Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcyclist killed in Pike Creek collision
Delaware State Police are investigating an accident in Pike Creek on Monday afternoon, September 5, 2022, that killed a motorcyclist. Mill Creek firefighters and New Castle County paramedics responded around 2:30 p.m. to Limestone Road (Route 7) at Carousel Park. Troopers say a small SUV driven by a 71-year old...
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers seek driver who ran over man on 495 and kept going
Delaware State Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after running over a man who was lying in the road on I-495. Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on 495 near Governor Printz Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when it ran over a man who was lying in the left lane.
WDEL 1150AM
Convenience store carjacking in Dover has police searching for suspects
Dover police are looking for suspects in a carjacking in a convenience store parking lot. A woman approached the victim in the parking lot of the One Stop Convenience Store on White Oak Road early Saturday morning and asked if he would light her cigarette, Dover police said. While the...
WDEL 1150AM
Police seek suspects in Dover armed robbery
Two men who allegedly robbed a third man at gunpoint in a parking lot are still at large, and Dover police hope you can help track them down. The victim pulled into the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on North DuPont Highway around 11:45 p.m. Friday because his car wasn't running right, police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington house fire under investigation
A fire in a three story dwelling in Wilmington's Southeast 9th Ward is under investigation. Wilmington firefighters responded to the area of 21st and Monroe streets around 7 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022, and found heavy fire in the rear of the structure, extending to the top two floors. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Kirkwood Highway
A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a small SUV as he walked across Kirkwood Highway at the entrance to the Astro Shopping Center. New Castle County Paramedics and Mill Creek Fire Company rescue personnel found the victim lying in the road shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
WDEL 1150AM
Teen from Bear in custody after leading trooper on chase in stolen SUV
A 17-year-old boy from Bear is in hot water with the law after he allegedly led a state trooper on a chase in a stolen SUV. A trooper tried to pull over the silver 2019 Toyota Highlander on northbound Governor Printz Boulevard near Lea Boulevard Saturday night, but the driver had other ideas and sped away, Delaware State Police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark man hit and killed by SUV while crossing Polly Drummond Hill Road
A 40-year-old Newark man was killed when he was hit by an SUV as he walked across Polly Drummond Hill Road in Newark. State Police say William King walked into the SUV's path on southbound Polly Drummond Hill Road near Rankin Road around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Troopers investigate apparent road rage-related shooting incident in Smyrna area
Road rage apparently sparked a shooting incident on Route 13 in the Smyrna area Saturday night. Troopers were dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road shortly before midnight for a "shots fired" report, Delaware State Police said. A 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on South DuPont Boulevard...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware gets its new coach a win over Navy 14-7
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw a pair of touchdown passes and FCS-member Delaware beat Navy 14-7 on Saturday to give Ryan Carty a win in his debut as the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ coach. Carty, a Delaware graduate and a member of the Blue Hens’ 2003...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State rolls late, shuts out Lincoln (PA) 34-0
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Marquis Gillis ran for 86 yards and Delaware State broke open a close game with 17 points in the fourth quarter, defeating Division II-level Lincoln (PA) 34-0 in a season-opener. The Hornets led 17-0 through three quarters before finishing strong with a Jared Lewis touchdown...
