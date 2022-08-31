Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in OhioTravel MavenWooster, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Okemia Lee Jones
Okemia Lee Jones, 66, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her home. Born March 30, 1954 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Casey and Annie Colleen (Bryant) Jones. Okemia had worked for Therm-O-Disc, Essex Wire and Universal Enterprises. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and all animals especially...
richlandsource.com
Bulldogs Backers Night set for Sept. 17
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club, and Crestline Youth Sports is hosting its 2nd annual Bulldogs Backers Night on Saturday Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square. The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a Reverse Raffle,...
richlandsource.com
Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville
BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
richlandsource.com
Local playwright Black brings truth, humor in 'Everybody Doing Their Own Thing'
MANSFIELD — Helen Black may be a playwright and director, but she’s taking her cues from the Holy Spirit. The Mansfield resident has written and produced 10 plays in the last 12 years, each with a spiritual message and a little bit of music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
A Snapshot of Mansfield in 1926: An immigrant's album
MANSFIELD -- Georg Nillsen became an American in 1926. He sailed across the ocean from Sweden because he believed there was a wonderful and exciting new life for him in the United States.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races
The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
richlandsource.com
Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center
SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
richlandsource.com
Saving history: Mansfield City Council expected to vote on Westinghouse memorial Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to pass the final hurdle to preserve a part of local Westinghouse history. Council is scheduled to vote on a memorandum of understanding with other local groups regarding the "planning, design, funding and construction" of a historic preservation memorial for the former Westinghouse "A" building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Lady Lex cruises to team title at Ashland Cross Country Invitational
ASHLAND — Lady Lex ran away and hid from the competition Saturday at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational. Competing in the Division II/III race, Lady Lex cruised to the team title with a score of 39. Huron (70) was a distant second and Norwayne (71) was third. GALLERY: Ashland...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty settle nothing in deadlock
Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty waged a 2-2 standoff in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Dayton Centerville and Powell Olentangy Liberty fashioned a 2-2 stalemate through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Mentor Lake Catholic secures a win over Akron Buchtel
Mentor Lake Catholic trucked Akron Buchtel on the road to a 21-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 3. Mentor Lake Catholic drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Akron Buchtel after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Troopers involved in pursuit that spans multiple counties
MARION – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sept. 3 at approximately 7:42 p.m. that started on U.S. 23 near State Route 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Springboro's defense is flawless in stopping Cincinnati Sycamore
Defense dominated as Springboro pitched a 2-0 shutout of Cincinnati Sycamore in Ohio girls soccer action on September 3. Springboro opened with a 2-0 advantage over Cincinnati Sycamore through the first half.
richlandsource.com
20-year-old killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash
FREMONT -- A 20-year-old passenger was killed and six people hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on in the crash,...
Comments / 0