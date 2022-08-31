ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

richlandsource.com

Okemia Lee Jones

Okemia Lee Jones, 66, of Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 in her home. Born March 30, 1954 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Casey and Annie Colleen (Bryant) Jones. Okemia had worked for Therm-O-Disc, Essex Wire and Universal Enterprises. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and all animals especially...
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Bulldogs Backers Night set for Sept. 17

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club, and Crestline Youth Sports is hosting its 2nd annual Bulldogs Backers Night on Saturday Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square. The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a Reverse Raffle,...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gold Rush Days brings band of treasure hunters to Bellville

BELLVILLE -- Brock Mensching held an army green prospecting pan, swishing the muddy water in slow, deliberate circles. Pebbles from the river slid through the riffles, but he was watching the center of the pan, hoping to spot a fleck of gold among the grains of black sand. GALLERY: Gold...
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races

The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Lady Lex cruises to team title at Ashland Cross Country Invitational

ASHLAND — Lady Lex ran away and hid from the competition Saturday at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational. Competing in the Division II/III race, Lady Lex cruised to the team title with a score of 39. Huron (70) was a distant second and Norwayne (71) was third. GALLERY: Ashland...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor Lake Catholic secures a win over Akron Buchtel

Mentor Lake Catholic trucked Akron Buchtel on the road to a 21-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 3. Mentor Lake Catholic drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Akron Buchtel after the first quarter.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Troopers involved in pursuit that spans multiple counties

MARION – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Sept. 3 at approximately 7:42 p.m. that started on U.S. 23 near State Route 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

20-year-old killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

FREMONT -- A 20-year-old passenger was killed and six people hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on in the crash,...
VERMILION, OH

