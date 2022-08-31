Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Two vehicles involved in a head on crash on State Route 151
Jefferson County — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County Sunday that has left three people hurt. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two car crash on State Route 151 on Sunday afternoon. Of the three people injured, one was transported to...
Your Radio Place
Belmont and Tuscarawas Counties to recieve New Highway Signage
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents may be seeing double sign markers on I-70 as the old signs are getting replaced. Highway marker signs only last about 15-years. The currents signs aren’t as reflective and it is making difficult for night time drivers to see where their exit may be. This project, that began in July, is spanning from I-70 in Belmont County to I-77 in Tuscarawas County. The cost of the project is $1.9 million.
At least 2 people hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Sugarcreek Township
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — At least two people were hurt in a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle late Sunday afternoon, according Sugarcreek Township dispatchers. >>RELATED: Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of Wagner Road at...
WTRF
Lane restrictions on Route 2 in Weirton Tuesday
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Beginning Tuesday, a portion of Route 2 in Weirton on Main Street will be restricted to one lane. This is so crews can make repairs to a gas line. Crews will do the maintenance between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow. Flaggers will maintain traffic, and drivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio crash kills 1, 3 others injured including 2-year-old
A crash in Monroe County has taken the life of a 20-year-old. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 78 near milepost 32 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Troopers say a 2010 Chevrolet Colbat was traveling west on State Route 78 when the driver traveled left of center and […]
whbc.com
New Philly Father Charged in Child’s Hot Car Death
A 19 year old New Philadelphia man is in jail charged with murder in the death of his 1-year old baby. Police say Landon Parrott took the child to the hospital because it was not responsive. The child had been left in a hot car for 5 hours. Police say Parrott eventually told them he left the child in the car on purpose so it did not cause a disturbance in the house. It was 87 degrees outside at the time. Parrott is being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond in the Tuscarawas County jail.
Your Radio Place
Byesville home destroyed by fire early Saturday
BYESVILLE, Ohio–Two people and multiple pets safely escaped an early morning house fire in Byesville Saturday. According to the Byesville Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a structure fire just before 1 am Saturday to the intersection of Pioneer Road, Main Street and Route 209. Upon...
cleveland19.com
1-year-old left in hot car dies in New Philadelphia, father charged
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to New Philadelphia Police, the father of a 1-year-old boy has been charged with murder after police said he left the child in a hot car for hours Thursday. Police said that around 2 pm they were notified by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WTAP
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Show dogs strut their stuff in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — What makes a great show dog? You want him to be as close to the standard as you possibly can. And, of course, they’ve got to be good pets. Suzanne Digby-McCord, Dog Shower That’s what these dogs are to their owners – pets – but with an added plus. Dog […]
Ohio man arrested after wife dies
SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
Your Radio Place
Military Homecoming Celebration at The Guernsey County Fair
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — There will be a Military Homecoming Celebration at the Guernsey County Fair on Tuesday, September 13th, from 2:00-3:00 PM in the Combs Pavilion behind the grandstand. The event is open to the public but all currently serving members of our military and veterans are especially encouraged to attend so that they may be celebrated, recognized, and thanked for their service. There will also be a swearing-in ceremony of local future service members during the event. Free refreshments will be served following the event. ***As Tuesday, September 13th, is Military and Veterans Day at the Guernsey County Fair, all currently serving and veterans will be admitted free of charge to the fairgrounds all day long by simply showing proof of service such as a military ID, DD 214, VA health care card, Ohio driver’s license with military/veteran status, or other documentation at any of the fairground gates.
Your Radio Place
Mr. Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77 of Pleasant City
Richard Joseph Danaher III, 77, of Pleasant City, passed away Thursday (September 1, 2022) at his home. He was born November 18, 1944 in Omaha NE, son of the late Major Richard J. Danaher II and Mary Alaire (Secrest) Danaher. Richard retired from NCR and enjoyed raising cattle on his...
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
7 kids injured after two school buses crash on Ohio Interstate; Names revealed
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville. A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an […]
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
Comments / 0