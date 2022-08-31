Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis’ Perfect Life Begins to Unravel in Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has launched the trailer for its film adaptation of Jessica Knoll’s 2015 book “Luckiest Girl Alive,” starring Mila Kunis. Mike Barker (“Black Match,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo”) will direct the film, and Knoll herself is adapting the screenplay based on her book.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in September 2022
Fall is almost, which means that spooky season is also just around the corner. And while we’ve got a couple of good Halloween-adjacent options for our September rundown, there are plenty of other great movies hitting Netflix this month, including a bunch of original films that look absolutely incredible — including a long-in-the-works Marilyn Monroe biopic and the new film from French director Romain Gavras.
Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
Prime Video has no shortage of shows or movies arriving in September. The biggest new show on the block for Amazon Studios is “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” which is a prequel based on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien that’s set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” Several new 2022 films will be available on the streamer as well: including Channing Tatum’s “Dog,” Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” Zac Efron’s “Firestarter,” Dylan O’Brien’s “The Outfit,” and more.
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Just Left Netflix – Here’s Where You Can Stream It Now
Mystic Falls is on the move! For years, Netflix has been the streaming home of “The Vampire Diaries” universe, but as of September 2022, you’re going to need more than one streaming service if you want to revisit Elena, the Salvatores, the Mikaelsons and the rest of the “TVD” family.
5 Reasons NBC’s 10 PM Hour Move Might Signal the Death of Scripted Dramas on Broadcast TV
”Maybe we wake up five years from now and NBC is only news and sports,“ former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons tells TheWrap. The news that NBC is considering canning its 10 p.m. programming slot and handing it over to local stations may have farther-reaching implications beyond the 2023-24 season. Looking ahead, digital analyst and former ABC Daytime president Brian Frons sees that decision as a potential death knell for broadcast TV’s scripted drama programming.
Netflix Reveals Slate of New Horror Movies and Shows for Fall 2022, Including ‘Wednesday’ and ‘Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a fright this fall, Netflix has you covered. The streamer has unveiled its “Netflix and Chills” slate of new horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October and beyond. This includes films like the witchy “The School for Good and Evil,” which debuts Oct. 19 and stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. There’s also Tim Burton’s TV series “Wednesday,” which doesn’t yet have a release date but is a series-long spin on the Addams Family daughter starring Jenna Ortega.
The Racist Backlash to Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ Explained
Amazon finally launched its epic TV series take on “The Lord of the Rings” last week, but the debut of the highly anticipated show was somewhat clouded by a vocal minority of fans decrying the series’ diverse casting. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
How ‘Wendell & Wild’ Filmmaker Henry Selick Survived Forest Fires, Netflix Regime Changes and a Disastrous Stint at Pixar
Henry Slick is back with a new, original animated feature called “Wendell & Wild.” Incredibly, this film (out October 28 on Netflix) is his first since “Coraline” back in 2009. For a while it seemed like Selick, whose singular genius was responsible for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the animated intrudes in Wes Anderson’s “The Life Aquatic” (among other things), would never make another movie. Thankfully that isn’t the case.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key Are Twin Demons Here to Haunt Your Dreams (Video)
The first teaser trailer for Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Netflix film “Wendell & Wild” is here to deliver ample thrills and chills just in time for Halloween. Directed by the filmmaker behind “Coraline” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the original Netflix stop-motion animation feature stars comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as demon brothers who haunt the dreams of a teenage girl.
Trevor Noah Says Cancellation of Female-Hosted Late Night Shows Isn’t ‘As Morbid’ as People Think (Video)
Trevor Noah isn’t overly concerned by the fact that the amount of women in late night is as dwindling as ever. In the host’s eyes, the time slot doesn’t really matter when it comes to content from different voices; what matters is the platform. In an interview...
Elon Musk Says ‘Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave’ Over Depiction of Male Characters in ‘Rings of Power’
Elon Musk has added his voice to those who are upset about Amazon’s new “Lord of the Rings” prequel series, “The Rings of Power.” But, where some are complaining about the diverse casting of the show, the Tesla CEO says the franchise’s original author, J.R.R. Tolkien “is turning in his grave” over a seeming lack of masculinity in the male characters.
‘House of the Dragon’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
The world of “Game of Thrones” is back with HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and it’s as big of a record-breaking, appointment viewing pop culture phenomenon as ever. That means you definitely don’t want to fall behind on new episodes, because winter is coming — and so are the social media spoilers.
How to Watch ‘House of Hammer': Where Is the Armie Hammer Docuseries Streaming?
From playing the Winklevoss twins in “The Social Network” (2010) to starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), Armie Hammer had all but solidified himself as a Hollywood household name before disturbing allegations brought his career to a halt. His exes and his aunt have come forward to describe their experiences with the actor in a new three-episode docuseries called “House of Hammer,” which dives deeper into the Hammer family as a whole and chronicles a dark history.
‘House of the Dragon’ Releases Full Pilot on YouTube — Just in Time for ‘Rings of Power’ Premiere
HBO’s “House of the Dragon” has released its full pilot for free viewing on YouTube. The move — likely a promotional play to bring those not already tuning in to the appointment viewing — coincides with the premiere of Prime Video’s competing fantasy series based on existing IP, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” on Sept. 1.
What’s the Deal With Sauron in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’?
Note: Spoilers for the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” follow below. While Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series takes place thousands of years before the events depicted in J.R.R. Tolkien’s books “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” there are some very familiar names bandied about. Chief among them is Sauron, the Big Bad of “The Lord of the Rings” and a looming threat that hangs over the events of “The Rings of Power.”
‘Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America’ Film Review: Enjoyable Doc Celebrates Spaghetti-Western Auteur
Between the pore-rich tightness of his close-ups and the mysterious, patient grandeur of his landscapes, Sergio Leone took the Hollywood-forged myths that enraptured him as a child and created one of cinema’s most influential oeuvres. Considering Leone’s impact, from those sun-cooked, Ennio Morricone–scored westerns through the nostalgic sweep of...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Film Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Are Back for More Twisted, Feckin’ Fun
The last time we saw Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson together in a movie by Martin McDonagh, the year was 2008, the film was “In Bruges” and the two Irish actors were playing hitmen stuck in a small Belgian town. The film, the first feature from playwright McDonagh, was bloody and messy and enormous fun; as much of McDonagh’s stage work had done, it gave bad taste a good name.
‘Roswell, New Mexico’ EP Breaks Down Series Finale, From Malex’s Wedding to Max’s Farewell
A wedding, an engagement and a journey to another planet — fans got all that and more in the series finale of “Roswell, New Mexico” on Monday night. And according to showrunner Chris Hollier, a lot of the night’s events were always the plan for the pod squad — except maybe Malex’s wedding.
Eiza González Joins Hulu’s ‘La Máquina’ With Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna
Eiza González will be joining Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in the Hulu Original “La Máquina,” a limited series that follows an aging boxer, Esteban, played by Bernal. González will portray Irasema, an aspiring sports journalist whose approach to boxing is more as “an...
