Atlantic City, NJ

CBS Philly

Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore restaurant where many celebrities dined closes after 28 years

Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
New Jersey 101.5

This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis

If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

