Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Atlantic County, NJ Residents Are On Netflix ‘Dated & Related’ Show
We have learned that two local, Atlantic County, New Jersey residents are currently appearing on the new Netflix reality television series, Dated and Related. Before you get all worked up about the title of this show; the premise is not what you initially would think. It’s not a wild show about incest or anything like that.
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Types Of Seafood Crabs
We turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Immediately after this brief article about the topic, we provide...
Sailboat hits jetty, runs aground in Ocean City, New Jersey
A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty
Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
Famous N. Wildwood NJ Ice Cream Man Retires After 50 Years on the Beach
After five decades making the ice cream dreams of kids of all ages come true on the beach in North Wildwood, the man known as 'Unk Dunk' has pushed his cart for the last time. My N. Wildwood beach spot was always off 6th Ave., and I LIVED to see 'Unk Dunk' roll by with his ice cream truck.
Crowds decend on Atlantic City for Labor Day weekend as end of summer nears
The boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey was packed for the unofficial last weekend of summer.
This is what the Atlantic City’ NJ boardwalk looked like in 1919
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Block party in Wildwood celebrates unofficial end of summer Sunday
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Vacationers at the Jersey Shore are in the middle of enjoying their Labor Day weekend. Wildwood is capping the unofficial end of summer with its annual block party and music festival. It runs from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday at Fox Park across from...
Jersey Shore restaurant where many celebrities dined closes after 28 years
Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
phillyvoice.com
Celebrate Celtic heritage in Wildwood during the East Coast's largest Irish festival
Ring in the start of fall at a four-day event down the shore that celebrates Irish culture. The 31st annual Irish Fall Festival, the largest Irish festival on the East Coast, takes place in Wildwood Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25. Festival goers can expect four days worth of...
This rare A-frame NJ home is like an oasis
If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Jersey Shore Town Is AirBnb's Most Booked Fall Travel Destination
A popular Jersey Shore vacation spot was ranked the top travel destination by AirBnb this fall. Ocean City came in at No. 1 on the property rental site's newly-released list. "You’re in good company if you’re considering one last trip to the beach or traveling to cheer on your favorite sports team in person this fall," the site reads.
It’s getting hotter in Atlantic City, NJ! Gordon Ramsey opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant
It’s going to get hotter in Atlantic City as famed TV chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsey opens up his famous TV restaurant Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars in Atlantic City. The new restaurant began taking reservations this weekend, (starting Friday, Sept. 2). This is the first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant...
billypenn.com
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
New Jersey’s biggest Bacon Fest returns in October
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
For many people, there's no better place to celebrate Labor Day than the Shore
It is Labor Day, and for many people in the Philadelphia area, that means being at the Shore to close out their summer. The weather is expected to co-operate with beachgoers Monday, with temperatures in the 80s, and rain holding off until Tuesday.
fox29.com
'My pride is hurt': Man's new sailboat washes up on Ocean City beach after hitting rock jetty
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2