Yolo, CA

FOX40

Poll shows support for tax increase to fund homeless services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A recent poll shows there is support around the Sacramento region for a tax increase that would fund more homeless services. Sacramento State’s Institute for Social Research conducted the poll with about 1,950  residents living in Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties. They were asked, “Would you support […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yolo, CA
Government
City
Yolo, CA
Local
California Health
County
Yolo County, CA
Local
California Government
Yolo County, CA
Government
CBS News

Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school

A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
ELK GROVE, CA
yolocounty.org

Yolo County Announces Places to Cool Down During Excessive Heat Wave

(Woodland, CA) – The US National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued an excessive heat warning from Saturday, September 3, from 11 am through Tuesday, September 6, at 8 pm. Yet, temperatures will start to rise today. Yolo County has a list of Places to Cool Down open to residents over the next six days.
YOLO, CA
FOX40

Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

‘A Tragic Bond’: A FOX40 FOCUS documentary about the families left grieving in the wake of losing children to gun violence

(KTXL) — FOX40 FOCUS tells the story of several families that have a shared connection after living through the tragedy of losing a child to gun violence. Sarayah Redmond, Giovanni Pizano, Deston Garrett and Greg Grimes lost their lives in separate shootings in the Sacramento area.  The families they left behind have bonded together over […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placerville couple shares story of overcoming homelessness, addictions

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A journey to sobriety and stability for a couple began with a meal. "Nothing nourishes the soul like a good, warm home-cooked nourishing meal," said Josette Cramer, while she sliced tomatoes.Relationships are the key ingredients for anything whipped up inside the Upper Room Dining Hall. While receiving homelessness services, Josette re-evaluated her bond to alcohol. She said the road to sobriety was long but worth it. "It was well, good – good is the first thought that comes to mind," she said.Her partner, Tim Cramer, recovered from his drug addiction to methamphetamine before her fight to quit drinking...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat.  Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

House fire under investigation in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Friday morning in Sacramento County. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport. The fire was knocked down and all three people in the house made it out. Two people were medically evaluated and released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian in Oak Park Area

Female Pedestrian Killed on Broadway by Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run in Sacramento in the Oak Park area caused the death of a female pedestrian on August 29. The collision was reported at about 8:05 p.m. along Broadway near Elby Lane. When officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman.
SACRAMENTO, CA

