Poll shows support for tax increase to fund homeless services
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A recent poll shows there is support around the Sacramento region for a tax increase that would fund more homeless services. Sacramento State’s Institute for Social Research conducted the poll with about 1,950 residents living in Sacramento, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties. They were asked, “Would you support […]
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
CBS News
Elk Grove mom concerned after son given Narcan at school
A Pleasant Grove High mom is speaking out after her son, who has a history of health complications, brought home the overdose-reversal drug following a school assembly. Although Narcan is harmless for the general population, it can be dangerous if taken by some with health conditions.
KCRA.com
Spray parks, cooling centers, pool party happening this weekend as many Californians try to beat the heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying to beat the heat wave hitting Northern California? Here are some places you can cool off this weekend in the Sacramento region. Spray parks throughout the city will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find one of 12 locations near you. The Pannell...
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
Parents protest Elk Grove Unified moving Inclusive Specialists to Special Ed
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Frustrated parents and educators called out the Elk Grove Unified School District moving some teachers to Special Education in a peaceful protest Thursday. The recently announced a shift that would see Inclusion Specialists moving to Special Education positions. However, people at the protest said they...
yolocounty.org
Yolo County Announces Places to Cool Down During Excessive Heat Wave
(Woodland, CA) – The US National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued an excessive heat warning from Saturday, September 3, from 11 am through Tuesday, September 6, at 8 pm. Yet, temperatures will start to rise today. Yolo County has a list of Places to Cool Down open to residents over the next six days.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
‘A Tragic Bond’: A FOX40 FOCUS documentary about the families left grieving in the wake of losing children to gun violence
(KTXL) — FOX40 FOCUS tells the story of several families that have a shared connection after living through the tragedy of losing a child to gun violence. Sarayah Redmond, Giovanni Pizano, Deston Garrett and Greg Grimes lost their lives in separate shootings in the Sacramento area. The families they left behind have bonded together over […]
Placerville couple shares story of overcoming homelessness, addictions
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A journey to sobriety and stability for a couple began with a meal. "Nothing nourishes the soul like a good, warm home-cooked nourishing meal," said Josette Cramer, while she sliced tomatoes.Relationships are the key ingredients for anything whipped up inside the Upper Room Dining Hall. While receiving homelessness services, Josette re-evaluated her bond to alcohol. She said the road to sobriety was long but worth it. "It was well, good – good is the first thought that comes to mind," she said.Her partner, Tim Cramer, recovered from his drug addiction to methamphetamine before her fight to quit drinking...
National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat. Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
House fire under investigation in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Friday morning in Sacramento County. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport. The fire was knocked down and all three people in the house made it out. Two people were medically evaluated and released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian in Oak Park Area
Female Pedestrian Killed on Broadway by Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run in Sacramento in the Oak Park area caused the death of a female pedestrian on August 29. The collision was reported at about 8:05 p.m. along Broadway near Elby Lane. When officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman.
Auburn man found guilty of murder in Placer County hotel shooting
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An Auburn man was found guilty of murder in a 2020 deadly shooting at a hotel in Roseville on the 1900 block of Freedom Way. On Aug. 25, jurors in Placer County returned a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder and robbery against 29-year-old defendant Anders Johanson-Fulilangi.
Missing North Bay man 'safely reunited' with family after disappearing on SoCal drive
Police say a recent North Bay community college graduate missing since last week has been found and “safely reunited” with his family. He hadn’t been heard from after beginning his drive to his new school.
