PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A journey to sobriety and stability for a couple began with a meal. "Nothing nourishes the soul like a good, warm home-cooked nourishing meal," said Josette Cramer, while she sliced tomatoes.Relationships are the key ingredients for anything whipped up inside the Upper Room Dining Hall. While receiving homelessness services, Josette re-evaluated her bond to alcohol. She said the road to sobriety was long but worth it. "It was well, good – good is the first thought that comes to mind," she said.Her partner, Tim Cramer, recovered from his drug addiction to methamphetamine before her fight to quit drinking...

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO