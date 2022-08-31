ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“Ayton adding more firepower to LeBron’s 5th title” NBA executive hints at Lakers shipping Anthony Davis to Phoenix Suns

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Suns eyeing 1 high-scoring player?

The Phoenix Suns could be bringing some more firepower to the desert. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported this week that the Suns have shown interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reached out to the Jazz about Bogdanovic following Utah’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland on Thursday, Gambadoro adds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley

Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker

Comments / 0

Community Policy