“Ayton adding more firepower to LeBron’s 5th title” NBA executive hints at Lakers shipping Anthony Davis to Phoenix Suns

Suns And Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Elite 3-Point Shooter
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
Suns eyeing 1 high-scoring player?
The Phoenix Suns could be bringing some more firepower to the desert. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported this week that the Suns have shown interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reached out to the Jazz about Bogdanovic following Utah’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland on Thursday, Gambadoro adds.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley
Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.
Knicks could now target Thunder star in trade?
The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard. Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson And Bojan Bogdanovic In A Final Blockbuster Trade Around Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a trade partner to deal Russell Westbrook, but right now, they're stuck with the former NBA MVP. Westbrook hasn't been able to find his rhythm with the Purple and Gold, struggling to get things going, looking lost on this team. This...
NBA News: Donovan Mitchell Officially Joins Sixers’ Conference
Throughout the majority of the 2022 NBA offseason, rumors flew around regarding the status of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. After Mitchell’s Jazz sidekick Rudy Gobert was sent packing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it seemed Mitchell could be the next domino to fall. While the Jazz first ...
Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic? NBA Scouts Make Their Pick
NBA scouts shared their opinions about whether they'd take Luka Doncic or Jayson Tatum over the next five years.
NBA・
Utah Jazz Have Several Trade Prospects Sixers Could Consider
The Utah Jazz's fire sale continues, giving the Sixers several prospects to look into.
NBA・
Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
LA Clippers players Paul George and Luke Kennard trained with Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
