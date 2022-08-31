Read full article on original website
The best Labor Day electric bike deals to save hundreds of dollars on an e-bike
Electric bicycles are one of the most fun and effective alternative transportation methods in existence. And this Labor Day you can save big on a new electric bicycle from many of the leading manufacturers. Summer may be coming to a close but it’s not over yet! Check out these awesome e-bike deals to get rolling on your own electric bicycle at a steep discount!
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
What Home Depot Price Tags Tell You That You Didn't Realize
If you find yourself regularly shopping at The Home Depot, now is a great time to learn what the prices on the tags mean. Here's the lowdown.
Forget camping, I want this Jackery solar generator for the apocalypse
I can't blame Jackery for positioning the promotion of its flagship solar generator at IFA 2022 in Berlin next to a giant RV camper mock-up. That's the pitch: Buy a solar generator and take it camping. Enough with the camping song and dance. We all know what these environmentally-friendly power-source...
Weird Alibaba: This pint-sized single-seater electric fire truck is ready for a tiny blaze
Municipal services are ripe for conversion to electric vehicles. With all of those hours on the road, switching away from polluting gas-powered engines could make a huge difference. But when it comes to fire trucks, I’m not sure if this little Alibaba fire truck has what it takes. But...
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Ford EV sales soar 307% in August as automaker clinches second place in US market
Ford has poured significant effort into converting its fleet to electric, and it’s paying off big time. America’s best-selling automaker continues seeing strong demand for its EV models as sales grew another 307% in August. Henry Ford revolutionized the industry, introducing the first moving assembly line in 1913...
Hands-on: Growatt’s new Infinity 1500 portable power station launches w/ special presale pricing [Video]
Mobile energy solutions expert Growatt is about to launch the Infinity 1500 portable power station, offering a capacity of 1,512Wh and a maximum output of 2,000 watts. We’ve reviewed it ourselves below and have a lot to share about this powerful device, which has begun an exclusive early bird sale today. Hurry, though, because special presale pricing is limited. Check it out.
Podcast: Tesla Gigafactory Quebec?, Toyota changes its tune, Aptera reopens investments, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed a potential Tesla Gigafactory in Quebec?, Toyota changing its tune on EVs (meaning they seem to actually want to build them instead of disparage them), Aptera the hyper aerodynamic solar car reopening investments, and more.
Rivian update includes ‘Camp Mode’ for leveling your EV and lighting a campsite
After teasing a new “Camp Mode” feature earlier this week, Rivian has rolled out its latest software update to include the new function along with a bunch of cool features to try out during the long holiday weekend. Check it out footage from Rivian below. Since its inception,...
Tesla is looking to hire ‘high volume’ recruiters in Quebec as rumors of a factory ramp up
Tesla is looking to hire “high volume” recruiters to operate in Quebec, Canada, as rumors that the automaker is looking to establish a factory in the region are ramping up. Over the past few months, we have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a...
Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study
The energy crisis is forcing manufacturers to consider cutting production or closing down altogether, according to new research.Make UK said its study showed firms were warning that their energy costs have already “spiralled out of control”.Around half of the 200 companies surveyed said their electricity bills have shot up by more than 100% in the past 12 months and half expect the same fate in the coming year.Around one in eight of those polled said they have already made job cuts as a result of increased energy bills, and admit that more drastic action such as full shutdowns and wider...
Fires, Electrical Explosions Erupted At Amazon's US Solar Rooftops Between 2020 - 2021; Had To Be Taken Offline
Between April 2020 and June 2021, Amazon.com Inc AMZN suffered “critical fire or arc flash events” in at least six of its 47 North American sites with solar installations, affecting 12.7% of such facilities, CNBC reports citing unpublished documents. “The rate of dangerous incidents is unacceptable and above...
