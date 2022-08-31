ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Vampire Mickey-Shaped Sourdough Bread Returns to Disney California Adventure

The unique and adorable Vampire Mickey-Shaped Sourdough has returned to Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time 2022. This treat can be found at Mortimer’s Market in Disney California Adventure. There were also displayed at the Boudin Bakery cart. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Jack Skellington Waffle Sundae at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs

The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town is honored with a new Jack Skellington waffle sundae at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs!. Chocolate Soft-Serve, Marshmallow, Chocolate Shavings, and Orange Sprinkles. The waffle was freshly made, giving it a light and fluffy texture. It’s complimented nicely by the chocolate soft serve, which...
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Minnie Ghost Piñata at The Ganachery in Disney Springs

The spooky season is out in full force around Walt Disney World, and to celebrate, a new Minnie Ghost Piñata is haunting The Ganachery at Disney Springs!. Dark chocolate sphere filled with marshmallow treats. This dark chocolate sphere is covered in white modeling chocolate to create a ghost-like figure...
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

Russell From ‘Up’ Appears on New Adventure Flotilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With the return of Donald and friends to Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the flotillas on Discovery River are changing. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto flotilla and the Pocahontas flotilla remain, while a new “Adventure Flotilla” has launched. There are two versions of the “Adventure Flotilla,” the first featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck, while the second is supposed to feature Russell and Dug from “Up.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

RUMOR: EPCOT’s Play Pavilion Will Not Be Mentioned at D23 Expo, Attraction Either Cancelled or Scaled Back

The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022 and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been cancelled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they have also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East). According to sources inside the company, that silence will remain through the D23 Expo 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Adventure Flotilla Featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With the return of Donald and friends to Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the flotillas on Discovery River are changing. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto flotilla and the Pocahontas flotilla remain, while a new “Adventure Flotilla” has launched. There are two versions of the “Adventure Flotilla,” the first featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck from “DuckTales.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Bruno, Ernesto de la Cruz, Madam Mim, and Mother Gothel Meet & Greet Characters Debut at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure

With Oogie Boogie Bash nearly here, we’re getting our first looks from Cast Member previews at some of the eerie and evil characters that guests will be able to encounter at Disney California Adventure. The Entertainment Connection on Twitter shared videos of the meet-and-greet for Bruno, the mysterious Madrigal...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Child Runs Onto Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Float, Aggressive Squirrels Cause Trouble for Guests, Play Pavilion Rumored to Be Canceled or Scaled Back, and More: Daily Recap (9/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, September 5, 2022.
TRAVEL

