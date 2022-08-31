Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Logging expo returns to Green Bay
The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association is bringing back the annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo; it will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Resch Complex, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay. It’s the first time since 2010 that the event has been held. People are also...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Celebrates Retirees and Announces Major Expansion Project
The final large patch of grass in the 1600 block of Franklin Street will soon be no more as Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry has announced plans to expand. During their annual retiree breakfast yesterday morning (September 1st), roughly 50 former workers and members of the Schwartz family, who founded WAF in 1909, watched on as CEO Sachin Shivaram and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels broke ground on the $20 million, 55,000 square foot expansion.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
wearegreenbay.com
Incident in Green Bay causes power outages and road closure, pole damaged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street. Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting...
Herb Kohler passes away at age 83
The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WNCY
PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin police investigating death of a pedestrian hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train. Officers say that the accident happened near the area of Pioneer Drive just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old man. If...
Pedestrian killed by train, Oshkosh PD investigating
An 18-year-old male was killed by a train in Oshkosh, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the accident.
WBAY Green Bay
Section of I-41 closed until Friday morning to fix bridge struck twice by dump trucks
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A southbound stretch of Interstate 41 in Kaukauna is closed until Friday morning. Southbound lanes between State Highway 55 and County Road CC (Rosehill Rd.) were fully closed at 9 P.M. Thursday and will reopen at 5 A.M. The Highway 55 southbound on-ramp will be closed until 7 A.M. and the County Road CC overpass will be closed until noon.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people receive life threatening injuries in Fond du Lac incidents, investigations underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating two overnight incidents. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to an incident on Friday around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Scott and Mill Streets. According to preliminary information, the person was hit by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident driving westbound on Scott St.
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
