HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
ETOnline.com
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Accused Of Predatory Behavior After Detailing First Kiss With Ashanti
Irv Gotti's faced a lot of backlash over the past few weeks in regards to his relationship with Ashanti. For the most part, it was kept under wraps until his appearance on Drink Champs where he detailed his relationship with the R&B singer, as well as his reaction to finding out that she was dating Nelly. Fat Joe condemned Gotti for his comments before apologizing, though many sided with Joey Crack's assessment of the situation.
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
