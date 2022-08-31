Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Becomes First Rap Album To Reach 1B Spotify Streams In 2022

Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent + Kendrick Lamar Win Emmy For Super Bowl Show
Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent have won two Creative Arts Emmys for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. According to a tweet from the Television Academy, the six Hip Hop/R&B heavyweights took home the...
Dr. Dre & Missy Elliott To Present At RIAA Honors: Pioneers Of Hip Hop Event
Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott will host the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)’s upcoming RIAA Honors: Pioneers of Hip Hop event on September 14 in Washington D.C. Held at RIAA headquarters, the ceremony will honor MC Lyte, Grandmaster Flash, Universal Music Group’s Jeff Harleston and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, who’ve all pushed the culture forward in some way. Dre and Elliott will appear virtually, joined by on-site presenters DJ Kool and Yo-Yo. Meanwhile, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Mix Master Mike and Rapsody are all booked to perform.
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Charlamagne Tha God Weighs In On JAY-Z’s Greatest Verses Debate: 'There’s Too Many'
Charlamagne Tha God has chimed in on the conversation surrounding JAY-Z‘s lauded “GOD DID” verse, and said there’s no way to rank his verses because too many of them are so great. Charlamagne and DJ Envy spoke about Hov’s longevity in the latest episode of The...
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah Reunite For New Song Following Funk Flex Challenge
Raekwon and Ghostface Killah have successfully completed the Funk Flex challenge after reuniting for a new song. The long-serving Hot 97 DJ premiered the untitled track from the Wu Gambinos during his radio show on Thursday (September 1). It finds the veteran rappers trading bars over slick, early ’90s-inspired production from Scram Jones.
Future Would Shoot His Shot At Beyoncé If He Wasn’t Cool With JAY-Z
Future‘s been busy as of late, and one of latest guest verses hears him make a bold claim in relation to Beyoncé despite his relationship with JAY-Z. The Freebandz leader has teamed up with Real Boston Richey on his “Bullseye 2” track, and after previously blessing the Atlanta rapper with an FBG chain, Future has detailed his thoughts on not only hollering at Beyoncé but also being able to sleep with his ex-fiancée, Ciara.
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Congratulate Nicki Minaj On Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Honor
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have applauded Nicki Minaj on adding yet another prestigious award to her trophy cabinet. The Young Money superstar was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last weekend, recognizing her “outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music video and popular culture.
Wiz Khalifa Pranks Logic On Final Night Of Vinyl Verse Joint Tour
St. Louis, MO – Wiz Khalifa and Logic concluded their cross-country Vinyl Verse tour on Friday (September 2), and in true Wiz fashion, he closed the tour out with a classic rib. The Pittsburgh native played up his “Wig Khalifa” character and the moment was enough for Logic to...
Yung Miami Fans Think Rapper’s Spicy Message Is About Diddy
Yung Miami has already proclaimed she and Diddy “go together real bad,” but her latest message on Twitter is taking things a step further. On Friday (September 2), the host of REVOLT’s Caresha Please podcast posted a meme with a simple caption of a heart. The message reads bluntly, “I love this n-gga down to the veins in his d!”
Kanye West Big Ups The Game + Pusha T As adidas SVP Roast Continues
Kanye West has teamed up with The Game for multiple collaborations this year, including “Eazy” and “Fortunate” off Game’s latest album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind — and he’s proud of it. Amid Ye’s latest Instagram blitz, the G.O.O.D. Music founder took a moment...
Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre All Smiles In Studio As New Music Takes Shape
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are still busy in the studio working on new music after linking up numerous times this year. The pair were all smiles in photographer Armen Keleshian’s new Instagram post on Thursday (September 1), which saw them chopping it up in the studio alongside Diddy.
Fivio Foreign Claims He & JAY-Z Are Responsible For Bringing Long Verses Back
Fivio Foreign has responded to the hysteria surrounding JAY-Z‘s recent “GOD DID” verse by saying he and Hov are responsible for bringing long verses back. “Me & Hov brought bacc long verses,” Fivio tweted out on Thursday (September 1). While the rap community is still dissecting...
Lil Baby Announces New Album 'It's Only Me' & Drops ‘Detox’ Video
Lil Baby has officially started his new album rollout after teasing the arrival of his new project all summer. On Friday (September 2), the Atlanta rap star returned with a new single called “Detox,” and he also followed up the track’s release with some concrete details regarding the follow-up to his 2020 4x-platinum blockbuster My Turn, which in March became the longest-running album to stay inside the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
JAY-Z Compares 'Capitalist' To N-Word: 'We're Not Gonna Be Tricked Out Of Our Position'
JAY-Z’s verse on the title track from DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album had some fans calling the billionaire mogul a “capitalist,” a term he believes is equivalent to the N-word. During a Twitter Spaces conversation with journalist Rob Markman, Khaled and several others on Wednesday (August...
Jadakiss & DJ Khaled Shut Down Yonkers In 'JADAKISS INTERLUDE' Video
Jadakiss and DJ Khaled have dropped off an official video for their collaborative track “JADAKISS INTERLUDE” — check it out below. Directed by Khaled himself, the visual for the GOD DID track sees the pair hit the streets of Jadakiss’ hometown, Yonkers, New York. The new...
Funk Flex Challenges Swizz Beatz To Drop Some Unreleased DMX Music
Funk Flex has issued yet another music challenge, calling on Swizz Beatz to drop an unreleased DMX song following the Ruff Ryders legend’s passing last April. “I’m going to put pressure on him today,” Flex said of Swizz on his Hot 97 radio show on Thursday night (September 1). “I heard that there are several unreleased, never coming out DMX songs. Swizz Beatz doesn’t know that I know because someone ratted on you Swizz.
Busta Rhymes Drops Another New Track Following Funk Flex Challenge
Busta Rhymes has continued to release new music after being challenged by Funk Flex to do so two weeks ago. On the heels of premiering a pair of records on Flex’s Hot 97 show last week (August 25), Busta let another track from the vault go featuring Swizz Beatz.
Bas Reveals He's A Featured Character In 2023 NBA 2K
J. Cole already made history as the first rapper with an official NBA 2K cover. Now, Dreamville artist Bas is revealing more details about the upcoming game, including his likeness being used as a featured character. Bas shared images from 2K’s newest interaction of its MyCAREER mode on Instagram Thursday...
Tank Calls For More R&B Awareness Aside From Usher & Chris Brown
Tank is weighing in more on the “R&B Is Dead” debate, emphasizing the need for more perennial hitmakers in addition to Chris Brown or Usher in the genre. When stopped by a TMZ cameraman on Friday (September 2), the “R&B General” continued the discourse started by Diddy and elaborated on how R&B music has always had a place in popular music, but it’s not as en vogue as Hip Hop has been.
Bobby Shmurda Shows Off Prison-Inspired Penthouse Workout
Bobby Shmurda knows his first tour is on the way — and he’s going back to the basics in order to be ready for it. The Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 31) to display how he stays lean, sticking to a simplified workout plan of eating plenty of protein to go along with incline push-ups, dips, pull-ups and burpees.
