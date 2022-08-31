Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Becomes First Rap Album To Reach 1B Spotify Streams In 2022

Future‘s been busy as of late, and one of latest guest verses hears him make a bold claim in relation to Beyoncé despite his relationship with JAY-Z. The Freebandz leader has teamed up with Real Boston Richey on his “Bullseye 2” track, and after previously blessing the Atlanta rapper with an FBG chain, Future has detailed his thoughts on not only hollering at Beyoncé but also being able to sleep with his ex-fiancée, Ciara.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO