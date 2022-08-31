Read full article on original website
Hank2
4d ago
This is awful. Isn’t there some type of OSHA rules stating hair must be contained and under some type of head covering? If not they certainly should make a law and enforce it.
3
Wendy Lentz
4d ago
This is so, sad. 😥 This young lady was beautiful, smart, an athlete and had graduated with her bachelor's degree. She was only trying to earn a living! RIPHair or no hair. Who cares?! Yes, the company should have enforced everyone to tie their hair back. I'm sure it will be enforced for now on out.
2
