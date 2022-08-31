Read full article on original website
Montana Air Quality A Concern In September 2022
Labor Day weekend will see the unofficial adios to summer 2022, and while the calendar may denote this as well as the upcoming official beginning of autumn (September 22nd) this doesn't mean the end of fire season or concerns for air quality in Montana's Missoula, Ravalli, and Lake Counties. Montana's...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,387 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 305,561 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,387 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,830 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,535,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,294...
Watch For Invasive Species in Missoula Water Labor Day Boaters
Getting the boat on the water one more time before the Missoula weather forces you ashore for the season this Labor day weekend? It’s important to continue to clean, drain and dry your boat when you recreate on the water in Montana to prevent the potential spread of aquatic invasive species and don't forget the gear as well.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Montana Labor Day Hack – Hot Dog Burnt Ends
Labor Day Weekend is here and we are firing up the grills all over Montana. The unofficial farewell to summer is usually paired with some BBQ. In fact, according to blackenterprise.com, "214 million Americans (67%) plan to fire up the grill this year, while 115 million Americans (36%) plan to watch a movie at a theater or at home."
Will You Fill a Tag? MT FWP Releases 2022 Hunting Season Forecast
This year may be the year you successfully fill your freezer. Finally, a chance for you to bag a big game animal. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks have released their annual hunting season forecast for 2022. Using biologist data, FWP predicts the possible harvest for this Fall. Across the board,...
Warning: Laughter Ahead. TikTokers Make Moving To Montana A Joke
I'm going to be honest, I see a lot of real dumb things on TikTok. Sometimes I will waste an hour watching something while constantly saying to myself, "Who would enjoy watching this, for real?". I know you have done the same...so no judging. I tend to get stuck on...
Five Butte Teen Fentanyl Overdoses Last Week, One Death
Wednesday, August 31 has been designated as ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’, and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke to us about the issue that has dominated his press conferences for the past year, fentanyl overdoses. “It's International Overdose Awareness Day, and it's sad that we have to have...
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Montana Big Game Archery – What to Pack for a Successful Hunt
Well, it is about that time of year again. The anticipation for the opening day of big game archery season in Montana. I just recently dug last year's gear out of the storage unit. And boy was it a mess. A pack filled with garbage and tons of nik naks that had me saying "Oh that's where I put that." One of my preparation goals is to empty my day pack and re-packing it with fresh trail mix and gear.
Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States
A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
Montana at the Top of List for Fast Food Obsessed People
What would it take for you to give up fast food? Would you be willing to shave a few years off of your life, if it meant you could still eat french fries? People say that smoking and drinking will take years off of your life. Yet people still manage to guzzle gallons of beer and chain smoke. Some say fast food is just as unhealthy as smoking and drinking.
Back To School, Sad Time For Kids. Parents, Time To Party
It's back-to-school time in Montana. There are so many stories that start like that these days. "Back To School" isn't just for the kids, the college students, the teachers, and the schools, it is a time for parents to take a breath, take a break. The other day I happened to be in the Bitterroot Valley and found myself in a liquor store, and there I saw it. A "Back To School" display catering to the parents!
Scary New Paranormal Series Surrounds Hauntings in Butte Montana
Some people take strolls through graveyards while others just turn off the lights and watch scary movies. But, scary movies are not always scary, and they always seem to have terrible reviews. Even some of the best scary movies of all time have 3-star ratings. Why is that? It is probably because people think that what they are going to watch is something that really is happening. Something that is not only based on a true story but actually happened...Then there is the scene where the "monster" finally reveals itself, and we are all let down. "Look, you can see the lines from the rig controlling the monster," you say. Or, "The CGI in this movie is terrible, you can tell that is not real blood."
We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America
Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
[WATCH] Montana Bar Brawl Straight Out Of Romeo and Juliet Story
We have all spent some time studying the masterful works of Shakespeare. Even if you were not forced to study his works in school, odds are you still are familiar with his writings. The most famous of which has got to be the story of "Romeo and Juliet." We all...
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
Montana Moose May Help Us Defend Against an Evil Robot Uprising
Every day we see something in our lives that was long ago considered science fiction. Whether it be the lightning-fast computers we carry in our pockets every day or the development of technology that will one day put a colony of humans on Mars. But, some science fiction is not always about a positive outcome for humans in the future. Take the hit movie series surrounding "The Terminator." A future where artificial intelligence and robots will enslave the human race.
Dear Montana: Stop “Oversharing” In Back To School Pictures
As universities begin their fall semesters, local elementary, middle, and high schools will also start their school years. It's an exciting time for parents and students alike, as the kids get to show off their new school clothes, haircuts, and begin another year of academic excellence. However local police departments...
How To Help Support Teachers This School Year
With back to school season in full swing all over our state of Montana this time of year, teachers and schools can use a hand and there are some things that you can do that are pretty simple and will help out a lot. According to a new survey over 50% of teachers have considered quitting blaming lack of pay, stress and lack of respect. So what can you do to help? Here are some tips that will help teachers and schools.
