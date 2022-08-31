ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Bryce Young Kicks off Heisman Defense with Dominant Performance

Alabama's reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young, started his junior campaign off with a bang, completing nearly 65% of his passes for 195 yards and five scores in the Tide's 55-0 drubbing of Utah State. He dominated through the air, but also put up a historic rushing night for himself, earning 100 yards for the first time in his career.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Steamrolls Utah State in Season Opener

Bryant-Denny Stadium played host to a beatdown on Saturday night. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the 2022 season as many expected it would, by dominating bell-to-bell. The 55-0 shutout preserved Alabama's season opener win streak, which has stood for more than two decades. After an early 45-yard field goal from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear

Standouts From Explosive First Half in Alabama-USU

It's a clinic by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the season opener. The opposing Utah State Aggies find themselves facing a deficit of 41-0 entering the break. Top-ranked Alabama has shined on both sides of the ball, and 2021 Heisman recipient Bryce Young is at the center of it all. He's 18-of-28 through the air for 195 yards and four touchdown throws.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Utah State First Half Recap

The Crimson Tide has been dominant from the first whistle, and heads into halftime leading 41-0 over the Utah State Aggies. Crimson Tide signal caller Bryce Young has five passing touchdowns and has completed nearly 65% of his passes for 195 yards. The reigning Heisman winner got things kicked off by finding Jermaine Burton for the first touchdown of the season in the first quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

One Day Away from Bama Kickoff: Albert Bell

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just one day, so let's look back at legendary Bama wideout Albert Bell. Albert...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
95.3 The Bear

ESPN College GameDay is Heading to Austin

ESPN's College GameDay has announced its destination for Week 2 and will be heading to Austin, Texas, where the Texas Longhorns will take on the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Both teams seem to be heading into the matchup undefeated, as the Longhorns are currently up 45-3 against Louisiana-Monroe at the start of the fourth quarter and No. 1 Alabama defeated Utah State 55-0.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

The County High Wildcats Embrace A Shift In Culture

As we head into Week 3 of the West Alabama High School season, we look back at the Week 2 Coach of the Week: Tuscaloosa County High Defensive Coordinator Antonio Ford. Coach Ford grew up right here in Tuscaloosa attending Holt High School. "Football was almost forgone conclusion. I was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#College Football#Utah State#Pensacola
95.3 The Bear

Hubbertville Harpoons Holy Spirit’s Homecoming Night

Hubbertville High School travelled to Holy Spirit for their homecoming game and delivered a resounding defeat to the Saints. The final score of 42-21 makes the game look more competitive than it was. Holy Spirit was down 35-0 at halftime and didn't pick up any ground until Hubbertville's backups were in.
FAYETTE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
95.3 The Bear

Best Seats in the House!

95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy