This story originally appeared on fiusports.com. FIU sophomore quarterback Grayson James tossed his fourth touchdown of the game in overtime and then connected with EJ Wilson Jr. on the following two-point conversion attempt to cap a thrilling come-from-behind 38-37 overtime victory over Bryant University in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night at FIU Stadium.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO