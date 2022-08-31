Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The last thing Ashton Huseman expected when she sent her daughter to school on Monday was for her to come home with a dress code violation. “I kind of look at her and I’m thinking ‘for what?’ and she puts her arms up. When her arms go up, it happens to me too, that little bit of her belly showed,” Huseman said.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
deepcreektimes.com
Thursday September 1
The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-70s and a low of 55. West winds of around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Congratulations to Phyllis Krempel for her correct guess in the August 2022 “Where Am I?” contest — make your guess today and you could win a $25 Ace’s Run gift card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
deepcreektimes.com
First United Bank & Trust Hosts 22nd Annual Hot Dogs for Hospice
After a two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic, First United Bank & Trust will host its 22nd Annual Hot Dogs for Hospice on Friday, September 9, at two Oakland locations: First United Oakland Community Office at 19 S. Second Street and the Express & Operations Center at 12892 Garrett Highway, Oakland. Items will be available in each parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit Hospice of Garrett County.
UPDATE: Second Elkins Mountain School runaway apprehended
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
deepcreektimes.com
Labor Day Weekend at Deep Creek Lake
Welcome to Deep Creek Lake for the Labor Day holiday weekend!. While there is no actual town or city known as “Deep Creek Lake”, you can find out more by checking out our pages for weather and webcams or by searching your phone apps for McHenry 21541 or Swanton 21561 or Oakland 21550. Also, know that Deep Creek Lake State Park has the only public sandy beach access to Deep Creek Lake. Plug the park address of 898 State Park Road, Swanton, Maryland 21561 into your GPS for the quickest route to the Lake!
Somerset County to host recycling events
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County Recycling will be hosting two recycling collection events. Their will be two separate events. The first will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This one will focus on recyclables. There will be no cost to drop off materials. The second event is […]
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
Preston County Buckwheat Festival hosts Media Day
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A media event was held at the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department Community Building where the top members of the Senior Royalty Court and their families were able to answer questions. The Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicks off Thursday, September 29, and it is the 80th year of the festival. They will […]
1 flown to hospital after crash in Mt. Pleasant Township
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a wreck Friday evening in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. First responders had to free the motorist from the vehicle after it crashed into a tree along Clay Pike Road near Stairs Road, the dispatcher said.
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
Emus named Stevie, Nicks loose in Washington County: report
Guess they went their own way. Two emus are reportedly on the loose in Washington County. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 goats on the lam in Philly are apprehended and put into squad car: video. CBS Local Pittsburgh reports how the two emus—who names are Stevie and Nicks—were able to get loose...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia this weekend
For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in "National Cinema Day."
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
Mon Health, CAMC complete merger into Vandalia Health
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System and CAMC Health System officially became Vandalia Health at 4 p.m. Wednesday. CAMC Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey made the announcement Thurs. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
WDTV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
2 people flown to hospital after 3-car collision in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS BOROGH, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a crash involving three cars in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the accident on Route 51 and Independence Street in Perryopolis Borough at around 2:20 p.m. The scene is cleared and the roads...
wtae.com
Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
Comments / 0