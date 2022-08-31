Read full article on original website
See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo
Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
QPD Blotter for Sept. 2, 2022
David Rivera, 50, Quincy, for Deceptive Practice at 1400 Harrison on 8/31/22. NTA 130. Cody Wedding,27, Quincy, for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway on 8/28/22. NTA 126. Patrica Dietrich,30, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt at 6th Broadway on 9/2/22. PTC 128. Katrina Bigley,38, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt...
Steampunk is back on the River in Hannibal
The 8th Annual Big River Steampunk Festival kicks off this holiday weekend in Hannibal. It is a weekend filled with art, music, food, and so much more. Here are the details you need to know to make the most out of the Steampunk Festival this weekend. It's time for steampunk...
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
Love and support: Adams County Speedway drivers and fans collect donations for injured driver
QUINCY — On this particular Sunday night, the emphasis was not on racing at Adams County Speedway. Drivers and fans alike gave from their collective heart — and wallets — in support of modified driver Nick Hoffman, who has posted two feature victories this season at the track, the most recent on August 21.
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
Ribfest and Wings 2022 is back in Palmyra
The Hannibal Free Clinic's 2022 Ribfest and Wings is back in Palmyra, and you won't want to miss your chance to try all the wings and mouthwatering ribs you can. And the best part is that it supports a great local organization!. The 2022 Ribfest and Wings hosted by the...
Keokuk city leaders stunned by hospital closure hope to secure new urgent care provider
Keokuk city leaders are working to secure a 24-hour medical service provider after Blessing Health leaves town next month. Mayor Kathie Mahoney said she and other city officials were stunned by Blessing Health’s announcement last week that the healthcare provider was closing its hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1 and taking away 147 full-time jobs.
ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center on Sept. 17th
ArtFest is one of the most family-friendly, and budget-friendly, events that happen in the Tri-States, and mark your calendars because ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center this September, and they have tons of activities for the whole family to enjoy!. According to the Facebook event page for ArtFest,...
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
