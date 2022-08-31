ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo

Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
NAUVOO, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 2, 2022

David Rivera, 50, Quincy, for Deceptive Practice at 1400 Harrison on 8/31/22. NTA 130. Cody Wedding,27, Quincy, for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway on 8/28/22. NTA 126. Patrica Dietrich,30, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt at 6th Broadway on 9/2/22. PTC 128. Katrina Bigley,38, Quincy, for Failure to wear seatbelt...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Steampunk is back on the River in Hannibal

The 8th Annual Big River Steampunk Festival kicks off this holiday weekend in Hannibal. It is a weekend filled with art, music, food, and so much more. Here are the details you need to know to make the most out of the Steampunk Festival this weekend. It's time for steampunk...
HANNIBAL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Real Estate
State
Maine State
Quincy, IL
Business
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
KICK AM 1530

Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI STATE
Q985

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Historic Homes#Stained Glass Windows#Wine Cellar#Fireplaces#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
KICK AM 1530

Ribfest and Wings 2022 is back in Palmyra

The Hannibal Free Clinic's 2022 Ribfest and Wings is back in Palmyra, and you won't want to miss your chance to try all the wings and mouthwatering ribs you can. And the best part is that it supports a great local organization!. The 2022 Ribfest and Wings hosted by the...
PALMYRA, MO
KICK AM 1530

ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center on Sept. 17th

ArtFest is one of the most family-friendly, and budget-friendly, events that happen in the Tri-States, and mark your calendars because ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center this September, and they have tons of activities for the whole family to enjoy!. According to the Facebook event page for ArtFest,...
QUINCY, IL
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy