RV’s not exactly been light on the release schedule in 2022—he’s already given us two singles and a Hoods Hottest freestyle—but it looks like we’re in for even more music in the very near future. Earlier this week, the OFB rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’d finished work on his next mixtape, Inconspicuous, and now we’ve got a new single, “Water Resistant”, a track that RV has been teasing for a while now.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO