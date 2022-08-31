ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premiere: NATIVE Sound System Give Visuals To “Wedding Ring” With WANI, BOJ, Odunsi The Engine & Odeal

Just last month, NATIVE Sound System—the music project from Nigeria’s NATIVE Magazine—dropped their debut album, NATIVEWORLD, an ambitious, globe-trotting set that united artists and creatives from across the diaspora. Nestled between contributions from the likes of Knucks, Arya Starr and Teezee was “Wedding Ring”, a group effort with WANI, BOJ, Odeal and Odunsi The Engine, and it’s just been given a fresh set of visuals.
RV Hints At New Project With High-Energy Drop “Water Resistant”

RV’s not exactly been light on the release schedule in 2022—he’s already given us two singles and a Hoods Hottest freestyle—but it looks like we’re in for even more music in the very near future. Earlier this week, the OFB rapper took to Instagram to announce that he’d finished work on his next mixtape, Inconspicuous, and now we’ve got a new single, “Water Resistant”, a track that RV has been teasing for a while now.
