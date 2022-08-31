ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The guilty verdict is in, so now for the Hollywood treatment: How the hit podcast 'Teacher's Pet' is set to be turned into a true-crime TV series with Joel Edgerton and Eric Bana already linked to the project

By Amy Harris
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It was the murder trial that gripped the world.

And with Chris Dawson found guilty of murdering his wife on Tuesday, the extraordinary case is set for the Hollywood treatment.

A scripted series based on the hugely popular 'The Teacher's Pet podcast by The Australian's investigative journalist Hedley Thomas in 2018 is already in the works.

The podcast, downloaded 60 million times across the globe, ultimately led to public pressure on police to re-open Dawson's case in late 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTmTC_0hcsXsqx00
The high-profile Chris Dawson murder trial is set for the Hollywood treatment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K60Mn_0hcsXsqx00
The popular Teacher's Pet podcast was launched by The Australian's investigative journalist Hedley Thomas in early 2018.

Thomas has reportedly inked a deal with top US producer Jason Blum, of Get Out and Whiplash fame. His company Blumhouse would produce the series.

Aussie superstar Joel Edgerton is also linked to the project as a producer and possibly one of its lead actors along with Hugh Jackman.

The A-listers were mentioned by Dawson's barrister Pauline David during the murder trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdkwB_0hcsXsqx00
Aussie superstar Joel Edgerton (with partner Christine Centenera) is also linked to the project as a producer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhdIU_0hcsXsqx00
Thomas has reportedly inked a deal with top US producer Jason Blum 

During her cross-examination, Ms David accused Mr Thomas of 'seducing' witnesses in the murder trial with the prospect of the series involving Edgerton and Jackman.

She suggested that in talking to future trial witnesses he was 'trying to poison their minds' against her client.

This was denied by Mr Thomas, who told the Court the people on his podcast were 'intelligent people with their own independent minds'.

In a telephone conversation played in court between Mr Thomas and Pat Jenkins, the sister of the alleged murder victim Lynette Dawson, the podcaster mentions US film and TV producer Jason Blum and Edgerton.

Blum, Edgerton and Thomas have also been approached by The Daily Mail Australia for comment.

Another series based the true-crime saga is rumoured to be in the mix for global streaming giant Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpEUD_0hcsXsqx00
TV sources say Eric Bana (pictured with The Time Traveller's Wife cast) may be linked to separate series ad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Uamd_0hcsXsqx00
Chris Dawson (L) and twin brother Paul during the 1980s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUEDu_0hcsXsqx00
Dawson with wife Lynnette prior to her murder in 1982

TV sources say Bana is also linked to this project, which has been tipped as the latest instalment in the popular Dirty John series.

Hollywood writer and show-runner Alexandra Cunningham (Desperate Housewives) is also rumoured to be involved in the project.

Both Bana and Cunningham have been approached for comment by Daily Mail Australia.

Lyn Dawson's 1982 disappearance has already been explored on the small screen in the 2018 documentary 'The Teacher's Wife' which aired on the ABC's Australian Story.

Speculation about who could portray the various real-life characters in the scripted adaption has been rife throughout the trial with true-crime and film fans weighing in.

The potential cast is set to be a who's who of Australian stage and screen with any adaption of the saga certain to generate massive global interest.

Daily Mail

