Read full article on original website
Related
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022
Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
Steampunk is back on the River in Hannibal
The 8th Annual Big River Steampunk Festival kicks off this holiday weekend in Hannibal. It is a weekend filled with art, music, food, and so much more. Here are the details you need to know to make the most out of the Steampunk Festival this weekend. It's time for steampunk...
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepeoplestribune.com
Baptist Homes Announces the Acquisition of Tri-County Nursing Home District
In an early morning meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Corporate Office announced the lease-purchase of Tri-County Nursing Home, Vandalia, MO. “After prayerful consideration and approval of the Executive Board of the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Tri-County Nursing Home District, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Executive Team announces that as of September 2nd, 2022, Baptist Homes will oversee management operations of the Tri-County Nursing Home in Vandalia, MO,” the organization’s press release stated. “Legal transfer of all management activities are set to occur by September 8th, 2022.”
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
This Hamilton, IL Airbnb Has Mississippi River and Orchard Views
There's nothing quite like falling asleep when you have the Mississippi River nearby. If that's also on your list of "things you'd like to experience on a getaway", I found a place in Hamilton, Illinois that offers that and also an orchard view. I found this Riverview Orchard hosted by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyriversports.com
Love and support: Adams County Speedway drivers and fans collect donations for injured driver
QUINCY — On this particular Sunday night, the emphasis was not on racing at Adams County Speedway. Drivers and fans alike gave from their collective heart — and wallets — in support of modified driver Nick Hoffman, who has posted two feature victories this season at the track, the most recent on August 21.
977wmoi.com
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
tspr.org
Keokuk city leaders stunned by hospital closure hope to secure new urgent care provider
Keokuk city leaders are working to secure a 24-hour medical service provider after Blessing Health leaves town next month. Mayor Kathie Mahoney said she and other city officials were stunned by Blessing Health’s announcement last week that the healthcare provider was closing its hospital in Keokuk on Oct. 1 and taking away 147 full-time jobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center on Sept. 17th
ArtFest is one of the most family-friendly, and budget-friendly, events that happen in the Tri-States, and mark your calendars because ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center this September, and they have tons of activities for the whole family to enjoy!. According to the Facebook event page for ArtFest,...
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
muddyrivernews.com
Kohl Wholesale awards $500 scholarships to seven students
QUINCY — Kohl Wholesale in Quincy recently awarded seven $500 scholarships to students through. its “Kohl Kares” scholarship program. Brianna and Abigail Barnes, daughters of Kohl employee Brian Barnes;. Clayton and Carly Meyer, son and daughter of Kohl employee Curt Meyer;. Madelynn and Caleb Schinderling, daughter and...
Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0