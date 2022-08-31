ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022

Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Steampunk is back on the River in Hannibal

The 8th Annual Big River Steampunk Festival kicks off this holiday weekend in Hannibal. It is a weekend filled with art, music, food, and so much more. Here are the details you need to know to make the most out of the Steampunk Festival this weekend. It's time for steampunk...
HANNIBAL, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties

It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
MISSOURI STATE
Quincy, IL
Real Estate
Quincy, IL
Business
State
Maine State
City
Quincy, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
thepeoplestribune.com

Baptist Homes Announces the Acquisition of Tri-County Nursing Home District

In an early morning meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Corporate Office announced the lease-purchase of Tri-County Nursing Home, Vandalia, MO. “After prayerful consideration and approval of the Executive Board of the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Tri-County Nursing Home District, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Executive Team announces that as of September 2nd, 2022, Baptist Homes will oversee management operations of the Tri-County Nursing Home in Vandalia, MO,” the organization’s press release stated. “Legal transfer of all management activities are set to occur by September 8th, 2022.”
VANDALIA, MO
1440 WROK

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center on Sept. 17th

ArtFest is one of the most family-friendly, and budget-friendly, events that happen in the Tri-States, and mark your calendars because ArtFest is back at the Quincy Art Center this September, and they have tons of activities for the whole family to enjoy!. According to the Facebook event page for ArtFest,...
QUINCY, IL
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville

The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Kohl Wholesale awards $500 scholarships to seven students

QUINCY — Kohl Wholesale in Quincy recently awarded seven $500 scholarships to students through. its “Kohl Kares” scholarship program. Brianna and Abigail Barnes, daughters of Kohl employee Brian Barnes;. Clayton and Carly Meyer, son and daughter of Kohl employee Curt Meyer;. Madelynn and Caleb Schinderling, daughter and...
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it is investigating a non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe County. Early Saturday morning, Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to work a non-fatal officer-involved shooting by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Troop B information officer Justin Dunn confirmed the shooting involved a The post Highway Patrol investigates non-deadly officer-involved shooting in Monroe appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
