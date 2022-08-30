ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield, CA
California Crime & Safety
KGET 17

Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

3 wanted for armed robberies in Tulare and Kern County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are searching for two men and a woman suspected of committing two different armed robberies. The first happened just before midnight at the Speedway Market on E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart in Tulare County. One of the men fired a gun and took...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash

SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, balding with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in fatal Lost Hills shooting

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Lost Hills Tuesday night left one man dead and another in critical condition. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who died at the scene as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills. An autopsy will be conducted. Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in […]
LOST HILLS, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Arrest made in Lost Hills murder

The Kern County Sheriff said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lost Hills. Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., age 30, was arrested Wednesday in Wasco and charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and various weapons violations, the KCSO said. Aldaco was booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility and is being held without bail.
LOST HILLS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout

Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
KERN COUNTY, CA

