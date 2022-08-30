Read full article on original website
Wasco man arrested on charges of child molestation, possession of a ghost gun
A Kern County Sheriff's deputy arrested 46-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez on Thursday just before 4:00 pm.
Boys, adults arrested in shooting near Porterville home, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two boys and two adults were detained after shots were fired near a home in Porterville, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies say they were called to a home in the 400 Block of S. Randy St. in Porterville on the report of shots heard in […]
3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
1 man, 3 kids injured after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
At least a mile of Highway 65 has been shut down after someone fired at a vehicle which then crashed into an orchard, sending a man and three children to the hospital.
Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
Bakersfield man indicted in illegal possession of firearm
A federal grand jury indicted a Bakersfield man Thursday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man arrested in standoff with McFarland PD, KCSO in Delano
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:40 p.m.) A McFarland Police Department official said a man was arrested without incident around 9:30 p.m. Further information is unknown at this time. This story will be updated once more information once provided. --- UPDATE (8:15 p.m.) McFarland Police Department said they are...
Woman takes plea deal in deadly Stockdale Highway hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman on Friday pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a 2020 crash on Stockdale Highway that killed a 65-year-old woman. Stephanie Heninger pleaded no contest in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies and four vehicle code infractions. She faces […]
CHP will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Eastern Kern County
The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Rosamond Boulevard west of Eagle Way in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County.
Two students in Kern County arrested for bringing guns to school
Parents at two different high schools in Kern County got concerning calls Monday about a student on campus with a gun.
‘Person of interest’ in McFarland homicide taken into custody after standoff in Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McFarland Police Chief Kenny Williams said a person of interesting related to a deadly shooting last month has been taken into custody following an hourslong standoff in Delano. Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to a home in Delano in search of a person barricaded inside a home. Kern County SWAT […]
Bail reduced more than $100K for Bakersfield woman accused of animal cruelty
A Kern County Superior Court judge reduced bail Thursday by more than $100,000 for a Bakersfield woman accused of animal cruelty after prosecutors said 14 dogs died in her care. Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to 14 felony animal cruelty charges and Judge Chad A. Louie set her bail...
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
3 wanted for armed robberies in Tulare and Kern County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are searching for two men and a woman suspected of committing two different armed robberies. The first happened just before midnight at the Speedway Market on E. Sierra Ave. in Earlimart in Tulare County. One of the men fired a gun and took...
1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash
SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, balding with […]
Arrest made in fatal Lost Hills shooting
LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Lost Hills Tuesday night left one man dead and another in critical condition. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who died at the scene as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills. An autopsy will be conducted. Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in […]
Arrest made in Lost Hills murder
The Kern County Sheriff said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lost Hills. Marco Antonio Aldaco Jr., age 30, was arrested Wednesday in Wasco and charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and various weapons violations, the KCSO said. Aldaco was booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility and is being held without bail.
Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout
Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
